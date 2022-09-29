Yard Act, Sam Fender Among Nominees At 2022 UK Music Video Awards

Yard Act - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Adele, Arlo Parks, alt-J, black midi, FKA twigs, Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, IDLES, Jeshi, Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Yard Act are among the British artists who have notched multiple nominations for their music videos and other visual projects at this year’s UK Music Video Awards, in the shortlists announced on September 28.

International artists Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Pharrell (ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator), Stromae and Tove Lo also feature with multiple nods in this year’s list of nominations for over 30 awards, celebrating the best work in music videos in the UK and around the world, and the creativity and technical achievements of the filmmakers who made them.

The winners at the 2022 UK Music Video Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place for the first time at Magazine, the new state-of-the-art events venue near The O2 in North Greenwich, on October 27, in what promises to be a big night for the music video-making industry.

Leading the way in the nominations is FKA twigs with a stunning haul of 8 nominations, including 5 nods for her video for “Tears In The Club”, featuring The Weeknd. She is followed by fellow British artist Little Simz with 6 nominations, who similarly gained 5 nominations for a single video – Point and Kill, featuring Obongjayar. UK alt rock outfit black midi also have 6 nods at the UKMVAs, divided between three videos made for tracks from their new album Hellfire.

The black midi video for Sugar/Tzu is one of several videos with 3 nominations in the 2022 UK Music Video Awards shortlist. That includes Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Pt 5”, the video that launched his new album; Doechii’s “Crazy”, one of the most controversial videos of the past year; the all-animated video for Pharrell’s “Cash In Cash Out”, featuring 21 Savage and Tyler The Creator; and Nadie, a video for Mexican/Argentine vocal duo Sin Bandera.

Following the upheavals caused by COVID, the nominations at the 2022 UK Music Video Awards also reflect the world of music video production bouncing back, with the shortlist featuring a plethora of burgeoning directing talent making their debut among the nominations, as well as honouring the skills displayed in numerous film departments, including Cinematography, Production Design, Editing and VFX.

Among the ‘behind-the-camera’ talent, British-Ghanaian director Ebeneza Blanche leads the pack with a remarkable 7 nominations – including five nominations for their video for Little Simz’s Point and Kill and a place in the Best New Director list. US director Amber Grace Johnson’s video for “Tears In The Club” for FKA twigs has 5 nominations, and “like Point and Kill” it is nominated in several Technical Achievement categories, including Best Wardrobe Styling and Best Hair & Make-up. C Prinz, who directed Doechii’s “Crazy”, sees her video pick up 4 nominations, and also wins a nod in the Best New Director list.

Henry Scholfield, a former winner of the Best Director award at the UKMVAs, is nominated again for that award while his video for Stromae’s “Fils de Joie”, gains 2 nods, and one for Ed Sheeran’s “2Step”, featuring Lil Baby. US director Noel Paul’s videos for black midi’s “Sugar/Tzu”, and Ezra Furman’s “Forever In Sunset” get a total of 4 nods.

Also on the Best Director list is Ukranian director Tanu Muino, who won the award last year, and is also nominated for her direction of Harry Styles’ video for “As It Was”, and Foals’ “2am”. She is joined by French directors Arnaud Bresson and Valentin Petit, and British directors Scholfield, Duncan Loudon and Aidan Zamiri. The Best New Director list is completed by French directing duo Bleu Desert, US-based STILLZ, Italian director Giada Bossi and British director Edem Wornoo.

For the second time, the 2022 UK Music Video awards has an award for Best Performance in a Video, designed to spotlight outstanding on-camera performances by artists, actors and dancers in music videos. The shortlist features mesmerizing turns by Kendrick Lamar, Loyle Carner, and Lil Nas X, hard-hitting performances by young Italian actors in Giada Bossi’s video for electronic act Arssalendo, and celebrated actor David Thewlis in his debut music video appearance for Leeds band Yard Act.

The UK Music Video Awards also recognises work in shortform live video and special visual projects. The Live Video category features an eclectic mix of international artists including Belgian superstar Stromae, Jamaican pop sensation Koffee, Irish band Fontaines DC, Norwegian artist Aurora, Nigerian singer-songwriter Obongjayar and breakout US singer Dijon. Special Visual Projects includes films by Moses Sumney, Lykke Li and Sad Night Dynamite, as well as the much-nominated Little Simz and FKA twigs.

Since its inception in 2008, the UKMVAs has grown into the leading global awards programme for music video creativity, the most important annual event in the calendar for the world of music video production. The global reach of the competition once again saw entries from over 30 different territories.

Nominees for the 2022 UK Music Video Awards:

Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital

Harry Styles – As It Was

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware – Kiss of Life

Adele – OMG

The 1975 – Part Of The Band

Arlo Parks – Softly

Best Dance/Electronic Video – UK

Gorillaz ft Thundercat – Cracker Island

Chase & Status – Mixed Emotions

Franc Moody – Raining in LA

Orbital – Smiley

Lewis Thompson ft David Guetta – Take Me Back

Tourist – Your Love

Best R&B/Soul Video – UK

Joy Crookes – 19th Floor

Michael Kiwanuka – Beautiful Life

FKA Twigs – Jealousy

Greentea Peng – Look To Him

Labrinth – Mount Everest

FKA twigs ft The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

Best Rock Video – UK

Foals – 2am

Muse – Compliance

IDLES – Crawl!

Sam Fender – Getting Started (Director’s Cut)

Florence + The Machine – King

Sam Fender – Spit Of You

Best Alternative Video – UK

Yard Act – 100% Endurance

Bakar – Build Me A Way

black midi – Eat Men Eat

alt-J – Hard Drive Gold

Radiohead – If You Say The Word

black midi – Sugar/Tzu

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

Jeshi – 3210

Jeshi – Generation

Loyle Carner – Hate

Big Zuu ft JME & Novelist – Offline

Little Simz ft Obongjayar – Point And Kill

Dave – Verdansk

Best Pop Video – International

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Stromae – Fils De Joie

Desirée Dawson – Meet You At The Light

Tove Lo – No One Dies From Love

Rosalía – Saoko

Lil Nas X – That’s What I Want

Best Dance/Electronic Video – International

Meduza, James Carter ft Elley Duhe & Fast Boy – Bad Memories

Kavinsky – Cameo

DJ Snake – Disco Maghreb

Arca – Prada/Rakata

Flume ft May-A – Say Nothing

Ásgeir – Snowblind

Best R&B/Soul Video – International

IDK – Breathe

Omar Apollo ft Daniel Caeser – Invincible

Lucky Daye ft Lil Durk – N.W.A.

The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Steve Lacy – Sunshine

UMI – Wish That I could

Best Rock Video – International

The Lumineers – Brightside

Ezra Furman – Forever in Sunset

Pretty Sick – Human Condition

Imagine Dragons – Sharks

Måneskin – Supermodel

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Best Alternative Video – International

MorMor – Far Apart

Joji – Glimpse of Us

Stephan Moccio – Halston

GENER8ION x 070 Shake x SURKIN – Neo Surf

Jean-Michel Blais – Passepied

ZNTNDR – Untitled Us

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

SCREW – 22

Pharrell ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator – Cash In Cash Out

Doechii – Crazy

Sopico – Slide

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Residente ft Ibeyi – This is Not America

Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Cavetown x beabadoobee – Fall In Love With A Girl

Flowerovlove – I Love This Song

Taura Lamb – Love Song

Empress Of – Save Me

Mads Langer – Ukendt land

Sad Night Dynamite – What Does That Make Me

Best R&B/Soul Video – Newcomer

Khazali – Better With The Devil

Lava La Rue – High Fidelity

Sipho – I Don’t Get It

Nightmares On Wax – Isolated

Ivy Sole – Talk That Talk

Murkage Dave – Us Lot

Best Dance/Electronic Video – Newcomer

Cheap Electric Pink Wool – 01G

Confidence Man – Feels Like A Different Thing

Duvall ft Sam Gray – Good Feeling

David Lindmer ft Johanson – Omen

Adibanti – One Door Closes

Ross from Friends – The Daisy

Best Rock Video – Newcomer

Didirri – Begin Again

Wu-Lu – Blame

Alex Orma – Du Sang du Singe

Cafuné – Tek It

Wet Leg – Ur Mum

Wet Leg – Wet Dream

Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

Baby Dave – Clarence’s Dead Dad

Nick Leng – Morning / Midnight

Arssalendo- Quattro Pareti

ALASKALASKA – Still Life

Nother – Us

Marina Satti – Yiati Pouli M’

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

Bxks ft Oscar Worldpeace – 321

Fly Anakin – Class Clown

Flohio – Cuddy Buddy

WU-LU – Ten

Rodney Chrome – To The Money

AntsLive – Tweakin

Best Live Video

Aurora – A Touch of the Divine

Dijon – Annie

Obongjayar – I Wish It Was Me

Fontaines DC – Jackie Down The Line (The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon)

Stromae – Santé

Koffee – Where I’m From (Vevo LIFT Live Session)

Best Special Visual Project in association with LEAP

Moses Sumney – Blackalachia

FKA twigs – Caprisongs

Dream Diver – Dream Diver

Lykke Li – EYEYE

Little Simz – I Love You, I Hate You

Sad Night Dynamite – Volume II Mix Tape

Best Performance in a Video

Yard Act – 100% Endurance

Belief – Dreams

Loyle Carner – Hate

Arssalendo – Quattro Pareti

Lil Nas X – That’s What I Want

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Production Design in a Video

Hikaru Utada – Bad Mode

Thom Draft – Breathtaking

Angèle – Bruxelles Je t’aime

Tove Lo – No One Dies From Love

Adele – OMG

Arlo Parks – Softly

Best Choreography in a Video

Doechii – Crazy

Florence + The Machine – Heaven Is Here

Jean-Michel Blais – Passepied

FKA twigs – Ride the Dragon

FKA twigs ft The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

alt-J – The Actor

Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D

Stromae – Fils de Joie

Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware – Kiss of Life

Sin Bandera – Nadie

Sampa The Great – Never Forget

Little Simz ft Obongjayar – Point and Kill

FKA twigs ft The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

Best Hair & Make-up in a Video

Gloria Groove – A Queda

Priyanka – Come Through

Sin Bandera – Nadie

Sudan Archives – NBPQ (Topless)

Little Simz ft Obongjayar – Point and Kill

FKA twigs ft The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

Best Cinematography in a Video in association with CHEAT

Taylor Swift – All Too Well

Doechii – Crazy

Sin Bandera – Nadie

Little Simz ft Obongjayar – Point and Kill

black midi – Sugar/Tzu

ZNTNDR – Untitled Us

Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with Studio RM

Ethan P Flynn – Distraught

Sam Fender – Get You Down