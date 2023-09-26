Yard Act Plots Huge U.K. And European Tour For 2024

Yard Act – Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Yard Act has announced a huge new U.K. and European tour for 2024, including its biggest headline show to date.

The Leeds band will hit the road in the U.K. in March, kicking off at Norwich’s The Nick Rays LCR (UEA) on March 13. It will then continue on to visit Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Bristol, and Brighton before concluding in London.

That latter stop will mark the group’s biggest gig so far and will take place at the 5,000-capacity Eventim Apollo on March 27.

After that, Yard Act will head over to Europe for a series of dates across France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on September 30, although fans signed up to the band’s mailing list will get first access for 48 hours from 11am on September 27. You can sign up to the mailing list here and find the full list of dates and purchase tickets on the band’s official website.

The tour follows Yard Act opening the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer, as well as making appearances at Latitude (headlining the BBC Sounds stage, no less), Fuji Rocks, and Boardmasters. The band will return to North America in November with a run of headline shows across the US, culminating in a slot at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

Earlier this summer, the band shared its new single, “The Trench Coat Museum,” which was co-produced by it and Gorillaz member Remi Kabaka Jr. The standalone single is the first original music Yard Act has released since its critically acclaimed Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut album, The Overload, in January 2022.

Buy or stream “The Trench Coat Museum.” View Yard Act’s U.K. tour itinerary below.

Mar 13 – Norwich, U.K. – The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)

Mar 14 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rock City

Mar 15 – Glasgow, U.K. – O2 Academy

Mar 16 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Apollo

Mar 17 – Newcastle, U.K. – Northumbria University

Mar 19 – Belfast, U.K. – Mandela Hall

Mar 20 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Mar 22 – Liverpool, U.K. – Invisible Wind Factory

Mar 23 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy

Mar 25 – Brighton, U.K. – The Dome

Mar 27 – London, U.K. – Eventim Apollo