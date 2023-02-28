Yard Act, Sea Girls, Holly Humberstone, And More Join Reading & Leeds 2023 Line-Up

Yard Act – Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Yard Act, Sea Girls, and Holly Humberstone are among the raft of new names that have been confirmed for the Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up today (February 28).

The twin festivals will take place at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds between August 25-27.

A total of 80 new acts were added to the line-up today, joining headliners Lewis Capaldi, The Killers, Sam Fender, Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, and Foals. As well as Yard Act, Sea Girls, and Humberstone, the likes of Easy Life, Frank Turner, The Amazons, Caity Baser, and more have also been added to the bill.

They join the previously confirmed Slowthai, Baby Queen, Loyle Carner, Inhaler, and Becky Hill, who were part of the festivals’ original line-up announcement. Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are on sale now and available to purchase here.

The twin festivals are just two more stops in a busy 2023 for Yard Act, which will continue to tour in support of its debut album, The Overload, in the coming months. A UK and Ireland headline tour is set for April and May before the band heads into festival season. It is already confirmed to play Primavera Sound, Les Eurockéenes, Latitude, Fuji Rock, Boardmasters, and more this summer.

Sea Girls ended its year last year by sponsoring local Sunday League football teams and sharing upcycled football shirts as part of a new charity scheme. The band sponsored teams in each city it played in on its Hometown UK tour, as nominated by fans.

“[New album] Homesick was written to reflect everybody’s hometowns, so being able to give something back to our fans in this way is really important,” frontman Henry Camamile said at the time. “We hope that by supporting fans’ local football teams with free upcycled kits, we will, in a small way, be giving something back to their communities and help with raising awareness for these teams.”

Meanwhile, Holly Humberstone also closed out 2022 with a tour, playing her biggest headline shows to date. While on the North American leg of the run, the star made an appearance on Colbert, performing her latest single, “Can You Afford To Lose Me?”

View the Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up in full on the festival’s official website.