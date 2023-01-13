Lewis Capaldi Scores Fourth No.1 Single With ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lewis Capaldi has scored his fourth UK No.1 single with “Pointless,” matching the likes of Whitney Houston, Cher, Jay-Z, One Direction, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Busted, B*Witched, Pet Shop Boys.

“Pointless” follows his previous three No.1s in “Someone You Loved” (2019), “Before You Go” (2020), and “Forget Me” (2022), and is the second single from his upcoming second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out May 19 on EMI Records.

“Thank you so much if you have streamed, downloaded or listened to ‘Pointless’ in any way, it really means a lot.” says Lewis. “This is my fourth UK No.1, I now have the same amount of Number 1s as B*Witched, so pretty f_____g good if you ask me! I know there’s a cost of living crisis, so thank you for spending your money on my music.”

Lewis recently performed the new ballad at this year’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals show, and on The Graham Norton Show.

“Pointless” arrives as one of his earliest compositions for the new album, written on the first day of the process with Steve Mac. With Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid also on the session, the trio were working on one song (“which hasn’t made the cut”) when Lewis’ collaborators mentioned a verse they’d previously begun writing with Ed Sheeran.

In other Lewis news, recently, Capaldi was announced as one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival 2023, as well as unveiling his biggest outdoor headline summer shows to date in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast. The announcements came after he sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour in seconds, which kicks off this Saturday in Leeds. The overwhelming demand for him doesn’t stop there, recently being crowned the ‘King Of Streaming’ with his global hit single “Someone You Loved” becoming the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.