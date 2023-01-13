Lewis Capaldi Announces Major UK Outdoor Shows For Summer 2023

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeart Radio

Lewis Capaldi has announced a trio of huge outdoor UK gigs for this summer in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast. Tickets for all the shows go on sale at 9am UK time on January 20. You can check out all the details below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will release a new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the follow-up to 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent on May 19.

Prior to that, he is set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour this month, ending in mid-March.

2023 will also see Capaldi make his headline debut at Reading and Leeds festivals. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Before and after these shows, Capaldi will play headline gigs in outdoor venues – Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park (August 25), Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds (September 1) and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields (September 3). The latter show is part of the Belfast Vital concert series.

The Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour will hit Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter throughout January and comes in support of the performer’s second studio album.

Elsewhere in Lewis Capaldi news, the singer-songwriter was yesterday revealed among the nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023, with the likes of Sam Smith and Taylor Swift also in the running.

The ceremony will take place at London’s The O2 on February 11 and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The show will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour dates:

Sunday 14 January – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday 16 January – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Wednesday 18 January – AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday 19 January – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 21 January – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Monday 22 January – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Wednesday 24 January – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 26 January – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 27 January — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wednesday 1 February – International Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 2 February – Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Friday 25 August – Wythenshawe Park, Manchester (NEW DATE)

Saturday 26 August – Richfield Avenue, Reading

Sunday 27 August – Bramham Park, Leeds

Friday 1 September – Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (NEW DATE)

Sunday 3 September – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (NEW DATE)