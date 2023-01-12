Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi And More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2023
Sam Smith and Kim Petras will also perform at the event
The nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023 have been unveiled today (January 12), with the likes of Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Taylor Swift in the running.
The ceremony will take place at London’s The O2 on February 11 and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The show will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sam Smith, Aitch, and Taylor Swift are all in the running for two awards each, with Smith up for Best Pop/R&B Act and Song Of The Year for “Unholy,” their collaboration with Kim Petras. The two will reunite on the BRITs stage for a special performance at the event.
Aitch is up for Song Of The Year for his Ashanti-featuring track “Baby” and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Taylor Swift could take home International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for “Anti-Hero.”
Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi is nominated for Song Of The Year for “Forget Me.” “It’s an honor to be nominated for British Song Of The Year,” he said in response to the news. “I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for ‘As It Was’.”
Four categories are open to public voting – Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act, Best Dance Act, and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Fans can vote for who they want to win each award 10 times per category a day on TikTok from 12pm on January 19 until 12pm on February 2.
Last month it was announced that the fast-rising British girl group FLO had won the BRITs 2023 Rising Star Award. They are the first girl group to win the award and the first group of any type to win it since Florence + The Machine in 2009.
The full nominations for the BRIT Awards 2023 are as follows:
Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Song Of The Year
Aitch & Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran & Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid To Feel”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Album Of The Year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022)
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Group Of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
International Group Of The Year
BLACKPINK
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
International Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good”
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Gaitan, Castillo, Adassa, Feliz – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best Rock/Alternative Act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy