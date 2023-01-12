Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi And More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2023

Sam Smith - Photo: Michael Bailey Gates (Courtesy of Cherry Create)

The nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023 have been unveiled today (January 12), with the likes of Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Taylor Swift in the running.

The ceremony will take place at London’s The O2 on February 11 and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The show will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Sam Smith, Aitch, and Taylor Swift are all in the running for two awards each, with Smith up for Best Pop/R&B Act and Song Of The Year for “Unholy,” their collaboration with Kim Petras. The two will reunite on the BRITs stage for a special performance at the event.

Aitch is up for Song Of The Year for his Ashanti-featuring track “Baby” and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Taylor Swift could take home International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for “Anti-Hero.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi is nominated for Song Of The Year for “Forget Me.” “It’s an honor to be nominated for British Song Of The Year,” he said in response to the news. “I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for ‘As It Was’.”

Four categories are open to public voting – Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act, Best Dance Act, and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Fans can vote for who they want to win each award 10 times per category a day on TikTok from 12pm on January 19 until 12pm on February 2.

Last month it was announced that the fast-rising British girl group FLO had won the BRITs 2023 Rising Star Award. They are the first girl group to win the award and the first group of any type to win it since Florence + The Machine in 2009.

The full nominations for the BRIT Awards 2023 are as follows:

Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Song Of The Year

Aitch & Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid To Feel”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Album Of The Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022)

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Group Of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

International Group Of The Year

BLACKPINK

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good”

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Gaitan, Castillo, Adassa, Feliz – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

View the BRIT Awards site for more information.