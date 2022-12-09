Aitch Returns With Music Video For ‘Fuego’

Aitch - Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Aitch has had a milestone year in 2022, and he’s wrapping it up with a music video for “Fuego.” Since the multi-platinum selling Moston rapper released his debut album, Close To Home via Capitol Records / 10K Projects in August, Aitch has completed a sold-out European headline tour and hit stages in the United States. Outside of music, he became an ambassador for the Downs Syndrome Association.

The new video arrives as he celebrates his 23rd birthday. Directed by close friend and creative collaborator Kelvin Jones, “Fuego” is a riveting, fast-paced visual involving multiple scenarios, including car explosions, a flaming baseball bat, and a piñata. Aitch brings the heat as he immerses himself in explosive scenes, proving that he is a young man at the forefront of all action. Whilst showing off his custom grills, Aitch’s energy and character sets the mood for the track, making the VFX-worked visuals undeniably thrilling.

To gear up for another monumental year, the budding global star will tour in the U.S., again headlining stages in Los Angeles (4/5/23) at the Echoplex and in New York at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg (4/13/23).

Aitch’s debut album Close To Home peaked at No.2 in the UK and made history as the first NFT project to chart. It features the platinum-selling hit “Baby” featuring Ashanti, “In Disguise” featuring Bakar, and the Shaun Ryder-assisted track “1989.” Aitch also collaborated with global star Ed Sheeran for “My G,” which peaked at No.7 in the UK and holds sentimental value to Aitch and fans alike as it honors his sister Gracie.

Following the release of Close To Home, Aitch joined forces with Anne-Marie on her Top 10 selling hit, “Psycho.” Showing his global potential as an artist and flying the flag for the UK, Aitch linked up with German rapper Luciano for his No.1 single “Bamba” with U.S. rap icon BIA. To further cement his global appeal, he recently released a packet of remixes of platinum-selling smash hit “Baby” with Belgium rapper Hamz, German rapper Pajel, and Swedish rapper Geekazo.

