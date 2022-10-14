Yard Act Announce UK & Ireland Shows For 2023

Yard Act - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Yard Act have announced four UK and Ireland shows for 2023 which will bring the curtain down on the band’s tour in support of their debut album, The Overload.

Released back in January, The Overload has been nominated for next week’s 2022 Mercury Prize. The Leeds quartet are also among the British artists who have notched multiple nominations for their music videos and other visual projects at this year’s UK Music Video Awards, scheduled to take place for the first time at Magazine, the new state-of-the-art events venue near The O2 in North Greenwich, on October 27.

Having toured extensively this year in support of the record – the band were named as this summer’s most-booked new act at European festivals – Yard Act will now “put ‘The Overload’ tour schedule to bed” with four of their biggest headline shows to date in April and May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yard Act - 100% Endurance

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“OK, we are putting ‘The Overload’ tour schedule to bed,” the four-piece wrote in an announcement this morning (October 14). “Four final shows in four of the greatest venues these fair isles have ever seen.”

A pre-sale for tickets will begin at 10am tomorrow (October 15), before a general sale will be begin at 10am on Tuesday (October 18).

You can see the details of Yard Act’s newly announced UK and Ireland 2023 live dates below:

April 2023:

26 – Vicar Street, Dublin

28 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

29 – Albert Hall, Manchester

May 2023

4 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Before that, Yard Act will hit the road next month for a sold-out UK tour – you can see those dates below.

November 2022:

22 – QMU, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

23 – NUSU, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

25 – O2 Ritz, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

26 – Marble Factory, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

27 – Tramshed, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

29 – 1865, Southampton (SOLD OUT)

30 – Chalk, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

December

1 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London (SOLD OUT).

Listen to the best of Yard Act on Apple Music and Spotify.