Easy Life Return With New Album ‘Maybe In Another Life…’

easy life - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

easy life has released their brand-new sophomore album MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… today via Geffen Records.

An immersive and ambitious project in sound and storytelling, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… takes the one-of-a-kind British band to a whole new level. The album was introduced by a stellar run of singles–“BEESWAX,” “DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY,” “OTT,” “ANTIFREEZE,” and “FORTUNE COOKIE,” and it includes features from BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract (who joined the group on their Glastonbury Pyramid Stage debut), New Zealand alt-pop superstar BENEE, and her “Supalonely” collaborator Gus Dapperton.

Album closer “FORTUNE COOKIE” is an emotive track, paired with a raw, live, solo performance visual from frontman, songwriter, and producer, Murray Matravers. Unguarded, affecting but deeply positive, “FORTUNE COOKIE” sums up the message of easy life’s second album–and showcases just how far they’ve come, as musicians and young men. Recalling the stripped-back piano balladry of Randy Newman, it’s (as Murray sings) a reminder that “if you believe you’re in need of repair…take care”: dedicated to any friend, family or band member who needs to hear just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project drops alongside a flurry of activity for the trailblazing group, including the announcement of a huge UK, European, and North American headlining tour for 2023. Their North American run starts in Mexico City on April 20, before the five-piece heads to the US, including stops across the country, concluding in New York City on May 9.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world’s stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life’s a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway.

Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fortnite (the world’s biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a rousing performance of their song “skeletons.” Here are a band going where others don’t and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

Buy or stream MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…