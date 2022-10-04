Easy Life Offer Hope And Solace With ‘Fortune Cookie’

Easy Life - Photo: Jack Bridgland (Courtesy of Island Records)

easy life have shared “FORTUNE COOKIE,” the final preview of their highly anticipated forthcoming album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…, out October 7 via Island Records.

The emotive track is paired with a raw, live, solo performance visual from frontman, songwriter, and producer Murray Matravers.

FORTUNE COOKIE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Unguarded and affecting yet deeply positive, “FORTUNE COOKIE” sums up the message of easy life’s second album and showcases just how far they’ve come as musicians and young men. Recalling the stripped-back piano balladry of Randy Newman, it’s (as Murray sings) a reminder that “if you believe you’re in need of repair…take care”: dedicated to any friend, family or band member who needs to hear just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of September, easy life announced their 2023 North American headlining tour, which starts in Mexico City on April 20. The British five-piece will be making stops across country and will conclude in New York City on May 9.

The band will hit acclaimed venues like the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, CA, and the Gothic Theatre in Denver, CO, before wrapping things up at Elsewhere in Brooklyn.

A week prior, the band shared another MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… single, “ANTIFREEZE,” which also arrived with an official music video. A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, “ANTIFREEZE” received its first play as Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World.

The band started to tease the new album earlier this year with first single “BEESWAX,” followed by the anthemic “DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY” (which features Kevin Abstract, who joined the group on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury), and their summer single “OTT” alongside New Zealand pop star BENEE.

In 2022, easy life–an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of “no regrets”–appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting, and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can’t control. Throughout, Murray’s world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

Pre-order MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…