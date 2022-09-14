Easy Life Recruit Gus Dapperton For ‘Antifreeze’

Easy Life - Photo: Jack Bridgland (Courtesy of High Rise PR)

easy life have shared their brand new single “ANTIFREEZE,” which is available now on Geffen Records and comes with an official music video.

A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, “ANTIFREEZE” received its first play as Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World and previews the British band’s much-anticipated second album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…, which is set to arrive on October 7.

easy life, Gus Dapperton - ANTIFREEZE

The band started to tease the new album earlier this year with first single “BEESWAX,” followed by the anthemic “DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY” (which features Kevin Abstract, who joined the group on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury), and their summer single “OTT” alongside New Zealand pop star BENEE.

Having first toured together back in 2018, “ANTIFREEZE” was written during lockdown by easy life front-man Murray and US indie pop prince Gus Dapperton. “ANTIFREEZE” arrives alongside a trippy video shot in New York during easy life’s sold out US tour, expanding the colorful visual world of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… ahead of its release next month.

In 2022, easy life–an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of “no regrets”–appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting, and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can’t control. Throughout, Murray’s world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

If life’s a beach was easy life sunny-side-up–a rounded, realist study of Middle England–it’s on the lockdown make-believe of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… that Murray’s knife-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest. What’s emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us to find joy in the journey, not just the destination.

Pre-order MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…