Easy Life Offer Fans Chance To See Them Live At Abbey Road Via DHL Fast-Track Program

Easy Life - Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

Easy life are the latest band to take part in DHL’s FAST-TRACK program, where fans can win the chance to see the band live at Abbey Road Studios, London.

DHL FAST-TRACK connects music fans across the world with their favourite artists while spotlighting exceptional new talent and fast-tracking their rise to global stardom.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming second album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…, easy life have teamed up with the series to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Taking over Studio Two at the iconic Abbey Roads Studios on the day of the album’s release, Friday, October 7, fans will experience an immersive visual world inspired by the new album, as well as a live performance from the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

One lucky winner will win the Dream House model and attendance to the event with a +1, and 14 runners-up will receive an invite to the event with a +1.

“We’re so excited to be part of DHL FAST-TRACK, the collaboration allows us to get closer to our fans and share our music across the world,” said easy life frontman Murray Matravers. “DHL is powering the logistics of our latest album to ensure it reaches as many people as possible”.

The UK-exclusive competition opened on Friday, September 23 and closes Friday, September 30.

Easy life will also stream the grand prize winner reveal from Abbey Road Studios live from their own TikTok account, so their international fans don’t miss out on the unique experience.

Following the event, the band’s performance will be cut-to-vinyl at Abbey Road Studios, giving fans the chance to win a copy of the recording on a limited-edition 12”. These will be up for grabs through an online easy life mini-game.

Check-out the DHL FAST-TRACK x easy life playlist. It features new music from the MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… album, selected tracks from up-and-coming artists and some of the band’s all-time favourite tracks.

Pre-order MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…