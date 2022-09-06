Sea Girls Return With New Single ‘Falling Apart’

Sea Girls - Photo: Andrew Cooper

Indie pop icons Sea Girls have dropped their new single “Falling Apart,” which arrives on the heels the of a rapturous summer of festival dates, and foreshadows their highly anticipated UK headlining tour in November/December.

Coming as a brand new track recorded with producer Pete Robertson (Beebadoobee, Alfie Templeman) in just one day, front man Henry Camamile said “I got the idea for ‘Falling Apart’ after watching Jimmy Fallon and seeing Steven Van Zandt playing guitar in Springsteen’s E Street Band. That same day I had watched him in character as Sil in The Sopranos, so the inspiration was to write a song from that character’s mother’s point of view, along with mine, watching him play guitar on the TV and letting the art blend with reality. The emotion radiates loss and revenge in a murky underworld.”

Sea Girls – Falling Apart (Audio)

The aptly titled “The Hometown Tour” kicks off mid-November with recently added shows due to demand, and culminates with a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace on December 1.

Sea Girls have stayed busy during a period of prolific touring. Back in May, the band shared the official video for “DNA.” The London band originally released the track as a limited edition blue 7” vinyl for Record Store Day 2022, which took place on April 23.

Following demand from fans, “DNA” arrived on major streaming platforms and arrived with a scenic, sun-soaked official video that was shot against a stunning backdrop of the Swiss mountains.

“We read your tweets, replied to DMs and loved all your comments about ‘DNA’ and released it for you!” Sea Girls wrote in the clip’s description upon the release. “We made this video on a day off from tour in Zurich.”

Frontman Henry Camamile said: “We felt that there was another story to tell from the Homesick era, an itch that ‘DNA’ scratches.

“This track is a monumental celebration of being strange. It ponders belonging and identity. “DNA” celebrates people who don’t fit in. You are who you are and that’s why people love you.”

