Holly Humberstone Returns With ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’

Holly Humberstone has released Can You Afford To Lose Me?, an extended collection of songs tracing her sensational musical journey to-date.

Out now via Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor, the project is led by the brand new title track–a devastating slowburn carried by a piano-driven heartbeat and swelling choir vocals. Seared with the type of lyrical authenticity that’s been a staple in Holly’s songwriting since day one, the track is a heartbreaking ode to a relationship hurtling toward it’s conclusion as she sings, “You were my home planet/ You were my stars, my holy place/ But you took me for granted, right from the start now didn’t you babe.”

Holly Humberstone - Can You Afford To Lose Me? (Trailer)

From her first-ever single “Deep End” to tracks from her stunning debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel and acclaimed sophomore effort The Walls Are Way Too Thin, the eleven-song collection is not only a reflection on Holly’s origins, but her evolution from an unknown artist hailing from the small countryside town of Grantham, UK to emerging as one of the biggest breakout talents of the past two years.

Can You Afford To Lose Me? offers fans a culmination of the singer-songwriter’s past and present as she looks ahead to 2023 and the impending release of her highly anticipated debut album. An accompanying video for the new single will also be out in the coming days.

“The past couple of years have been a whirlwind and I rarely get the chance to reflect on everything that’s happened,” Holly says. “Over the past few months I’ve been looking back at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level. Playing my songs on tour, seeing them out in the world, and how they’ve affected people differently has made me want to give them another life so much so that I’ve put them together in the order I would listen to them in now: a fresh evolution of my first two EPs.”

