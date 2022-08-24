Holly Humberstone Shares Stripped Down ‘Garden Version’ Of ‘Scarlett’

Holly Humberstone - Photo: Claryn Chong

From writing her critically acclaimed, award-winning sophomore EP ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ in her family home, to playing the songs which captivated fans across the globe as she embarked on her debut North American tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo and girl in red this spring, made major festival appearances at Coachella and Glastonbury, and headlined shows in Japan, New Zealand and Australia – today the BRIT Award winning breakthrough star Holly Humberstone finds home again, with “Scarlett (Garden Version)”, which you can check out below,

Out now via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor, the track serves as a brand new adaptation of the beloved original that was first released last year about Holly’s friend Scarlett being in a toxic relationship. One of the standout songs on her second EP, the track has quickly become a live favorite and highlights the powerful immediacy, resonance, and euphoria of the 22-year-old Grantham born artist’s songwriting. Touring around the world has given each song new life, but one thing has remained the same; Holly’s ability to strip back songs to their bare beauty and perform them solo with her guitar.

Following the stunning original “Vanilla (Stairwell Version)” filmed in her haunted family home, the accompanying video of the ‘Garden Version’ of “Scarlett” finds Holly in her new home that she shares with her sisters in London, alluding to a new chapter for both herself and these songs.

Scarlett (Garden Version)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“When I first started releasing music I wanted people to be able to see where I created the songs and where the stories had come from.” Holly says. “My ‘Vanilla (Stairwell version)’ was created, filmed and recorded on my stairwell at home; the place that inspired the first EP. As things progress it’s really important to me to keep allowing you into my world, so I’ve made a new version of ‘Scarlett’ – my (garden version). This is a special corner of where I live now, a place I spend time with my sisters and friends. Considering this song is about my best friend it just made sense to me to be in this spot.”

“Touring my songs around the world this year has given them each a new life, and my love for them has grown in ways I couldn’t imagine,” she continues. “Scarlett” was written about my best friend and a boy who wasn’t treating her right. It crushed me to see her go through that shit, but it’s been so amazing to watch people around the world relate to this song and scream the lyrics while standing next to their best friends. I hope you love the garden version of my fave song to sing live right now.”

Currently in the midst of an unparalleled breakout moment, Holly Humberstone recently announced brand new headlining US tour dates for fall 2022. Kicking off with a SOLD-OUT show in New York City on November 1st at Webster Hall, the budding star will perform her biggest North American headlining concerts to-date in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. A testament to Humberstone’s dazzling ascent, the shows will cap off an already-monstrous year that’s seen her win the famed BRIT Rising Star Award, stun audiences across the US on tour with girl in red, make her electrifying debut at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, release her acclaimed new single “Sleep Tight,” and perform as a special guest on one of 2022’s most anticipated tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE – 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

November 1, 2022 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (SOLD-OUT)

November 3, 2022 – AXIS Club – Toronto, ON (SOLD-OUT)

November 5, 2022 – Metro – Chicago, IL

November 9, 2022 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

November 10, 2022 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA.

Listen to the best of Holly Humberstone on Apple Music and Spotify.