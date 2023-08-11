Yeat - Photo: Noah Keckler

Fresh off his set at London’s Wireless Festival, rap phenomenon Yeat returns with new single “bigger thën everything.”

The explosive record arrives alongside an equally thrilling Cole Bennett-directed music video. Check that out below. The track is out now via Field Trip/Geffen Records. On the track, Yeat celebrates his massive come-up, spitting, “Now this s__t got big, this s__t got big than ever/ I just hopped the jet, this s__t go straight to Ella/ B___h, I done got rich, I done got rich than ever/ Now, I got these whips, these whips bigger than ever/ Huh, I been blockin’ shade, I sit under umbrellas.”

Yeat - bigger thën everything (Directed by Cole Bennett)

Back in May, Yet linked up with superstar Young Thug for new single “My wrist.” Produced by Pi’erre Bourne, the track threads dissonance and distortion together into an undeniably bouncy beat while Thug and Yeat careen through their verses. Dotted with the duo’s signature ad-libs, the song is as propulsive as one would expect from the superstar collaboration.

Both “Bigger Thën Everything” and “My Wrist” come in the wake of AftërLyfe, Yeat’s acclaimed album from earlier this year. The record-shattering album marked Yeat’s highest album debut to date at No.4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Receiving an impressive 30M global streams within the first 24 hours alone, the album release was also Yeat’s largest streaming day for his entire catalog with a staggering 60M total combined streams. The blockbuster project, which has had all 22 tracks surpass one million streams on Spotify, sold nearly 55,000 album equivalent units in its first week of release.

With umlaut-sprinkled titles like “No morë talk,” “Bëttr 0ff,” and “Hëavyweight,” AftërLyfe pairs hypnotic beats with Yeat’s distinctive vocal inflections and sing-along hooks. A perfect example is the blistering single “Shmunk,” which reunites the rapper with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The collaborators previously joined forces on the 2022 hit “I Don’t Text Back.”

