YG Recruits Lil Wayne For New Song And Video ‘Miss My Dawgs’

YG and Lil Wayne, ‘Miss My Dawgs’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

YG pays homage to his late friend and fellow MC Slim 400 with the release of the single and video “Miss My Dawgs” featur­ing Lil Wayne, available now via Def Jam Recordings.

“Miss My Dawgs,” which is a brand new previously unreleased track, is the first new music from YG since the arrival of I GOT ISSUES in September, his highly personal sixth studio album. The project boasts features from hip-hop heavyweights including J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, and more.

The new album has spun off a string of single and video releases, starting with “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo; “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA; and “Toxic,” which hit in August alongside an incredible performance for Berlin’s COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel. The in-studio performance for “Alone” was followed by “Maniac” featuring Hit-Boy and “I Dance” featuring Duki & Cuco.

For YG, who sur­passed the prestigious 10 billion career streams and over two billion Youtube views earlier this year, I GOT ISSUES was his first studio album since My Life 4Hunnid (October 2020). That album debuted at No.1 on the Rap Albums charts and hit Top five on the Billboard 200 albums. It spun off five breakout singles including “FTP,” which was released during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and became a social justice anthem for the movement.

At the end of October, YG announced The Red Cup Tour 2023 featuring special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on January 20 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO making stops across the U.S. in Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii at Neal S. Blaisdell Center on February 23. The news was announced shortly after YG shared a music video for another album track, “How To Rob A Rapper.”

Buy or stream “Miss My Dawgs.”