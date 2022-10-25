YG Announces ‘The Red Cup’ 2023 Tour

YG - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Following the release of his latest album I Got Issues, YG has announced his The Red Cup Tour 2023 featuring special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on January 20 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO making stops across the U.S. in Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii at Neal S. Blaisdell Center on February 23.

At the beginning of this month, the MC shared a video for album track “How To Rob A Rapper.”

The highly anticipated new album, which was released September 30, includes features from hip-hop heavyweights such as J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, and more. The album is available on all digital platforms as well as a special signed CD offering.

YG shared a number of pre-release singles before the album’s arrival, the most recent of which was “Maniac,” which features Hit-Boy. On the single, YG showcases his signature wit while shrugging off the competition, rapping, “Whole lotta millions, so what? I got my plaques right/ I can tell you n____s ain’t eatin’, get your shmack right.”

He also shared singles “Alone,” the J Cole and Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Scared Money,”and “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. The album will also feature “Toxic,” which the star performed for A COLORS Studios. In the COLORS video, YG wears a signature red bandana-laced outfit as he spits against a magenta backdrop. Rocking futuristic shades, the LA-based rapper brings his signature cool to the stripped-down performance.

He showed off his clever bars on the song, spitting: “I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans/ She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key.”

I Got Issues follows YG’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, which was accompanied by an instantly iconic video for the bouncy opening track “Jealous.” The visuals were released weeks before the 2020 US election and offered a scathing parody of the then-President Donald Trump.

