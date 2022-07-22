YK Osiris Returns With New Song And Video, ‘Be My Girl’

YK Osiris - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Young crooner YK Osiris has returned with a new single and accompanying video, titled “Be My Girl.” The song will be featured on Osiris’ wildly anticipated forthcoming EP.

On the track, Osiris bares his soul, singing, “I just wanna know if it’s you, baby/ I’ve been sippin’ Henny, gettin’ too faded/ Got your boy feelin’ all emotional/ All I could think about is you, baby.”

YK Osiris - BE MY GIRL

This is the first new music from Osiris since he dropped a holiday track, “This Christmas,” back in 2021. The single finds the crooner getting in the spirit of Saint Nick.

He sings, “Hang all the mistletoe/ I’m gonna get to know you better/ This Christmas/ And as we trim the tree/ How much fun it’s gonna be together/ This Christmas.”

YK Osiris has always been ahead of the curve. The 22-year-old singer, who’s been at the leading edge of R&B since his debut three years ago, uses an unconventional vocal style to channel urgency, tenderness, and confidence in a way few artists could ever hope to. Even when he was a kid, the people around him knew he was special. A teacher coined a nickname that would eventually become part of his stage name: Young King.

Today, that moniker seems fitting for someone who appears destined to reign over R&B and hip-hop. After breaking through with 2019’s Gold-certified The Golden Child—featuring his triple-Platinum single “Worth It”—Osiris is ready to reintroduce himself with a new collection of songs that showcase his vocal dexterity and arresting songwriting.

Recorded over nearly two years, Osiris’ new project shows marked artistic growth, translating a range of complicated emotions into slick songs that are sure to become inescapable the second they hit the airwaves. For his part, Osiris isn’t sweating the details. “The music is gonna speak for itself,” he says.

Buy or stream “Be My Girl.”