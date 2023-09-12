Yonaka Shares ‘Welcome To My House’ EP, Announces US Dates

Yonaka - Photo courtesy of Lava/Republic Records

Returning to the road in North America, Brighton, UK alternative trio Yonaka, comprised of Theresa Jarvis [vocals], Alex Crosby [bass], and George Werbrouck-Edwards [guitar], will support Barns Courtney on tour this fall. The jaunt kicks off on October 16 in Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl, visits major markets across the country, and concludes on November 15 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy. You can see the full confirmed itinerary below.

In talking about the new tour dates, the band said, “We are finally getting out to tour America and we can’t wait!”

Yonaka will ignite their new EP, ‘Welcome To My House,’ on stage. The project has already amassed millions of streams in addition to attracting widespread acclaim. Kerrang! praised, “The seven-track EP doesn’t conform to one genre, with Yonaka dipping into wonderfully crafted pop hooks and gritty rock oomph. Basically: it’s an EP to quench any palette.” Atwood Magazine also praised “the Brighton band are able to convey what’s hidden within and being forced to the surface; it bares innards with no holds barred.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yonaka - By The Time You're Reading This (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Explaining more about ‘Welcome To My House,’ Theresa shared, “Each song represents a memory or emotion inside of me. The experiences I have gone through have all spent time inside my house and consumed me. With the EP being called ‘Welcome To My House,’ visually I want listeners to be able to open up a door, come into my world and see what each song meant to me at that specific time in my life.”

This door opens wide on “By The Time You’re Reading This.” Bright guitar echoes through upbeat drums as Theresa’s vocals instantly captivate. This frenetic momentum dissolves into an acoustic melody as she croons, “By the time that you’re reading this, I’ll be gone.” In the accompanying visual, the trio deliver a kinetic performance against a giant chalkboard with handwriting scrawled across it.

Yonaka initially paved the way for the EP with the songs “PANIC” and “Welcome To My House” Beyond praise from NME, FAR OUT, KERRANG!, Genre Is Dead, and LA’s world renown KROQ radio station, they’ve piled up millions of streams and views.

Buy or stream ‘Welcome To My House.’

Yonaka: US dates:

10/16 Philadelphia, PA, Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 New York, NY, Irving Plaza

10/20 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony

10/21 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls

10/23 Washington, DC, Howard Theatre

10/24 Durham, NC, Cat’s Cradle

10/26 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

10/27 Jacksonville, FL, Jack Rabbits

10/28 Orlando, FL, The Abbey

10/30 Asheville, NC, Orange Peel

11/1 Chicago, IL, Metro

11/2 St. Louis, MO, Red Flag

11/3 Kansas City, MO, Granada

11/5 Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre

11/8 Seattle, WA, The Showbox at The Market

11/9 Victoria, BC, Capital Ballroom

11/11 Tacoma, WA, Alma

11/12 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom/ Revolution Hall/ Roseland

11/14 San Francisco, CA, August Hall/ The Fillmore/ Regency

11/15 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy

2/4-2/10 Miami, FL, ShipRocked