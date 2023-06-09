YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again Collective Shares ‘Realize’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his Never Broke Again collective will return with their latest compilation Green Flag Activity Volume 2 on June 23. To celebrate the release, the collective has shared “Realize ft. Lil Dump x Rojay MLP x NBA Big B.”

YoungBoy NBA’s Green Flag Activity Volume 2 is the fifth compilation from YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again collective, following last year’s Green Flag Activity, 2021’s Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, 2020’s Ain’t Too Long 2, and 2017’s Extortion Season.

It’s been an exciting time for fans of YoungBoy. Last month, the MC returned with his new mixtape RICHE$T OPP via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. To celebrate the new project upon release, YoungBoy shared a music video for one of the many standout cuts on the mixtape, “B___h Let’s Do It.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also made history in April by becoming the first artist–of all genres–to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits. With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and his April release of Don’t Try This At Home marked his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon.

The album reached No.1 on US Apple Music and No.1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy’s 14th US top-10 album. The album boasts features from Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, in addition to the singles “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj and “RearView” featuring Mariah the Scientist.

YoungBoy was the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift, and currently sits at No.1 on YouTube’s Top Artists page.

The 33-track LP finds him firing on all cylinders, masterfully wielding his off-kilter signature flow, dipping in and out of incisive verses and infectious melodies.

Pre-order Green Flag Activity Volume 2.