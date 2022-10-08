Yungblud Shares Details About His New Short Film ‘Mars’

Yungblud - Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Yungblud has shared details of his upcoming short film Mars, including the official poster.

It stars Yasmin Finney, best known for the UK TV series Heartstoppers, in the lead role of Charlie Acaster, and as anyone with even a passing familiarity with Yungblud might have guessed, Mars is based on his song of the same title.

Don’t be thrown off by the image of Finney in a spacesuit on the poster, though. According to all indicators, the outer space imagery is only a visual metaphor, just as the song’s tagline about life on Mars (not to be confused with David Bowie’s “Life on Mars,” which he also covered) is really about young people looking around them and searching for some sort of meaning in their lives.

In his post, Yungblud made it clear that the whole idea behind the project was to “facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities whose stories we wanted to tell,” going on to explain that “We set out to bring talented creatives together, some experienced, some whose star was already rising and some who’d never been on a film set before.”

Mars isn’t the first time the singer-songwriter has been on screen. Before starting his recording career as a teenager, Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) ventured into acting, making appearances in several British TV series, including Emmerdale and The Lodge.

The story takes place in the North of England, and according to Yungblud’s press statement, Mars is “an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth. It revels in the fragile beauty of it, flirts with the pain of it, and, most importantly, the undeniable, glimmering hope of it. It presents a generational shift towards acceptance of one’s self and others and ever growing confidence in our own insecurities.”

The Doncaster simger released his self-titled third record last month, featuring the singles ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’, ‘Tissues’, ‘Funeral’ and the “Memories,” featuring Willow.

