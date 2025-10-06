Yungblud Announces 2026 North American Tour

Photo: Tom Pallant, Courtesy of Live Nation

Yungblud has announced a 2026 North American headline tour. The 24-date run begins May 1 in Michigan and will be making stops across all major cities including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.

Yungblud recently appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the rock ballad “Zombie” off his recent album IDOLS. Yungblud’s fourth studio album includes fan favorite tracks like the epic 9-minute opener “Hello Heaven, Hello” and “Lovesick Lullaby.”

The music video for “Zombie” is described as a “love letter to nurses” and stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as a healthcare worker in the midst of a late-night shift. As Yungblud details in an episode of Vevo’s Footnotes series, he reached out to Pugh on Instagram to ask if she’d be interested in collaborating on a video, sharing: “I’m a really big fan of her work. It was amazing to hear that she’s a fan of mine.”

Last month, Aerosmith and Yungblud announced a collaborative EP entitled One More Time. The first single from the release, “My Only Angel,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The EP consists of four brand new songs, plus a new version of the Aerosmith classic “Back In the Saddle,” all featuring vocals from Yungblud and Steven Tyler. One More Time is out November 21 via Capitol Records.

Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud teased the EP during a performance at the VMAs. Alongside Nuno Bettencourt, the trio performed an Ozzy Osbourne tribute medley of “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

The release marks the first new music from Aerosmith in 12 years, and their first songs since announcing their retirement from touring in August of 2024.

Over the summer, the feature length documentary film YUNGBLUD. Are You Ready, Boy? saw theatrical release in the UK and Europe.

