‘Ascension’ By John Coltrane Gets The Verve Vault Treatment

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Ascension, released in 1966 on Impulse! Records, stands as one of John Coltrane’s most radical and influential works. Subtitled “Edition I & II” to reflect the two complete takes recorded at the session, the piece is a nearly 40-minute large-ensemble performance marking Coltrane’s decisive embrace of the avant-garde.

Recorded on June 28, 1965, at Rudy Van Gelder’s Englewood Cliffs studio and produced by Bob Thiele, the session assembled an expanded ensemble of eleven musicians. Alongside Coltrane’s tenor saxophone are trumpeters Freddie Hubbard and Dewey Johnson; saxophonists Pharoah Sanders, Marion Brown, John Tchicai, and Archie Shepp; pianist McCoy Tyner; bassists Art Davis and Jimmy Garrison; and drummer Elvin Jones. The music alternates between densely textured collective improvisation and extended solo statements, conjuring a hurricane of violent, searching sound.

Initially controversial for its intensity and freedom, Ascension has since come to be recognized as a landmark of modern jazz and a defining statement of the emerging free-jazz movement. Presenting both takes together highlights the organic, ever-changing character of the performance and affirms its enduring place in Coltrane’s artistic legacy.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. Modeled after the acclaimed Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series, Verve Vault highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

This year marks John Coltrane’s centennial. It’s being marked by a number of vinyl reissues and other activity. Recently, editions of Impressions and Africa/Brass were announced. On September 23—Coltrane’s birthday—the Hollywood Bowl will host the Los Angeles premiere of “Coltrane 100: Legacy,” a symphonic celebration of Coltrane’s popular works newly reimagined for orchestra.

Shop the Verve Vault series now.