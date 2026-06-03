Ariana Grande’s ‘Into You’ Hits Two Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

“Into You,” listeners are still so into you. Ariana Grande’s 2016 single has surpassed two billion streams on Spotify, affirming its stature as one of her most enduring hits.

Grande is no stranger to Spotify’s Billions Club; a whopping 22 of her songs have surpassed a billion streams on the platform. But “Into You” is in an elite tier even among those ultra-popular tracks. It’s her fourth song to amass two billion streams, a list that also includes “7 Rings,” “thank u, next,” and “One Last Time.”

“Into You” first appeared on Dangerous Woman, Grande’s third studio album, which was recently reissued in an expanded edition for its 10th anniversary. She co-wrote the track with Max Martin, Ilya, Savan Kotecha, and Alexander Kronlund, with Martin and Ilya also serving as producers. On an album that saw Grande venturing out in many different directions creatively, the track deployed a pulsing electronic beat that paired well with the rising romantic excitement described in the lyrics.

Ariana Grande - Into You (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Though it wasn’t Dangerous Woman’s highest-charting single at the time, surpassed on the Hot 100 by “Side To Side” and the title track, “Into You” was widely praised by critics as one of Grande’s greatest achievements. Stereogum named it the best pop song of 2016, writing that it “rides like a million-dollar sports car, breathlessly accelerating around corners without smudging its pristine exterior. But it also feels entirely human in depicting an attraction that can barely be contained.”

Critical enthusiasm around the song has continued over the years in tandem with the fan interest evidenced by all those streams. In 2022, Rolling Stone hailed “Into You” as Grande’s greatest song, noting that “she expertly crafts a fantasy that’s so captivating you can’t help but be transported to the fog-covered underground club she’s dreaming about, too.” The following year, The Guardian came to the same conclusion, describing the track as “an immaculately constructed pop stomper that feels as if it’s constantly teetering on the brink of desperation.”

Buy Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman here.