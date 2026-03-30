John Coltrane’s ‘Impressions’ Joins Verve Acoustic Sounds Series

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Recorded between 1961 and 1963 and released on Impulse! Records in July 1963, Impressions documents John Coltrane’s classic quartet with pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones. Those sessions will once again get a release via the Verve Acoustic Sounds Series later this year.

Two selections — “India” and “Impressions” originate from the group’s November 1961 engagement at the Village Vanguard, where the quartet was joined by Eric Dolphy on alto saxophone, bass clarinet, and flute and second bassist Reggie Workman. These are paired with the studio recordings “Up ’Gainst the Wall” (recorded September 18, 1962) and “After the Rain” (recorded April 29, 1963, at Van Gelder Studio in Englewood Cliffs, NJ), the latter featuring Roy Haynes on drums. Issued during the same period as albums including Coltrane and Live at Birdland, Impressions forms part of Coltrane’s early-1960s Impulse! discography, demonstrating the quartet’s unique power in both expanded live performance and studio contexts.

Earlier this year, centennial celebrations were announced for Coltrane. A variety of reissues are planned, including this one. Recently, a Verve Acoustic Sounds Series edition of Africa/Brass became available for pre-order. Later in 2026, there were also be a concert tour featuring renowned jazz artists like Joe Lovano, Melissa Aldana, and others.

The Verve / Acoustic Sounds Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve and Impulse! catalogs. Mastered from the original analog tapes by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings (QRP) in Kansas, each release pairs top-tier audio fidelity with meticulously reproduced tip-on jackets, offering faithful recreations of the original LPs for discerning listeners.

Shop the Verve Acoustic Sounds Series now.