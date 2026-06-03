Peter Frampton Shares Trailer For New ‘Frampton’ Documentary

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Peter Frampton has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming documentary Frampton, which is directed by his longtime bandleader Rob Author. The film is set to premiere on June 4 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In the clip, talking heads like Cameron Crowe and Sheryl Crow speak about Frampton’s impact. The latter says: “It was literally the summer of Frampton.” Other interviewees in the film include: Tom Morello, Kate Hudson, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow, Bill Wyman, Tommy Shaw, Alice Cooper, Herb Alpert, Roger Daltrey, Chris Lord-Alge, Mary Lindes, Nancy Wilson, Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton, Jade Frampton, Rob Arthur, and Peter Frampton himself.

Frampton - Official Documentary Film Trailer

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According to the logline, the film tracks: “the explosive heights of Frampton Comes Alive! to the quiet introspection of his final tour[…] Frampton is an intimate portrait of a rock icon who soared, stumbled, and rose again. This feature documentary traces Peter Frampton’s extraordinary life and career — from his meteoric rise in the 1970s that made him a global sensation, through the turbulent years that tested his artistry, identity, and resilience.”

The new trailer marks another exciting piece of media for Frampton followers to dive into. Back in April, Frampton shared “Lions at the Gate,” which features one of the artists interviewed in the film, Tom Morello. “‘Lions at the Gate’ is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom’s playing took it to another level,” says Frampton. Frampton is joined on the track by his son Julian, who contributes vocals, and Morello.

The new track is included on Frampton’s most recent LP, Carry The Light. The album features Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, H.E.R., Graham Nash, and Benmont Tench.

“The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years,” the musician shares. “It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I’m sure.”

Shop Peter Frampton’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.