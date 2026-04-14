Cal Tjader’s ‘The Prophet’ Joins The Verve Vault Series

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

The Prophet, recorded in September 1967 and released on Verve in 1968, documents vibraphonist Cal Tjader in one of the final projects of his Verve period. The title will soon join the Verve Vault series, when it gets reissued on vinyl. Produced by Esmond Edwards and arranged and conducted by Don Sebesky, the album places Tjader within a richly orchestrated studio setting shaped by late-1960s jazz and Latin-inflected textures.

Noted for the cool, iridescent sound of his vibes shimmering across sizzling Latin grooves, Tjader was a key figure on the mambo scene, recording a clutch of popular and highly influential albums for the Fantasy label in the 50s that established him as a leading Latin jazz architect. In the 60s and 70s, Tjader took his listeners down some intriguing musical avenues as he broadened his horizons; there were recordings with string ensembles and big bands as well as themed albums dedicated to Broadway show tunes and the Great American Songbook.

These sessions feature a core ensemble including flutist Hubert Laws, bassist Red Mitchell, and drummer Ed Thigpen, among other contributors. Sebesky’s arrangements provide layered harmonic color while preserving space for Tjader’s fluid phrasing and melodic clarity, balancing orchestral detail with shimmering improvisations. Drawing on contemporary repertoire alongside rhythmically varied material, the recording reflects the broader studio-oriented direction of Tjader’s late-Verve work. Heard in this context, The Prophet stands as a transitional statement linking his earlier Latin jazz successes with the changing production aesthetics of the late 1960s.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Shop the Verve Vault collection now.