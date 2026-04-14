Bobby Hutcherson’s ‘Components’ To Be Rereleased By Blue Note

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Jazz vibrophonist Bobby Hutcherson’s 1966 record Components is the latest rerelease in Blue Note’s Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The record has been mastered by Kevin Gray from original analog tapes and pressed onto 180g vinyl.

Recorded in 1965, Components is considered one of the finest albums that Hutcherson cut for Blue Note over his lengthy association with the label. For the session, Hutcherson assembled a truly remarkable sextet featuring Freddie Hubbard on trumpet, James Spaulding on alto saxophone and flute, Herbie Hancock on piano, Ron Carter on bass, and Joe Chambers on drums.

The fascinating album captured two sides of Hutcherson’s musical personality. Side A presented post-bop gems by Hutcherson including “Little B’s Poem,” written for his three-year-old son Barry, and the gorgeous ballad “Tranquility,” while Side B explored Chambers’ more avant-garde compositions.

Hutcherson studied piano as a child, but his love for jazz didn’t begin until his teenage years, when he heard a Milt Jackson record and worked until he saved up enough money to buy his own set of vibes. After high school, Hutcherson continued to grow his reputation in Los Angeles, and in 1960, he joined an ensemble co-led by Al Grey and Billy Mitchell. His relationship with Blue Note began in the early 60s, when the connections he was building in the New York music scene made him an in-demand sideman for recording sessions.

The Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series was born out of Blue Note President Don Was’ admiration for the exceptional audiophile Blue Note LP reissues presented by Music Matters. Was brought Joe Harley, a.k.a. the “Tone Poet,” on board to curate and supervise a series of reissues from the Blue Note family of labels. Each title in the series is handpicked from Blue Note’s extensive back catalog, which dates back to 1939. Hutcherson’s 1975 record Montara was previously reissued in the series.

Shop Bobby Hutcherson’s Components on vinyl here.