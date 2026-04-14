Audioslave Announce New ‘Out of Exile’ Formats

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Audioslave will be releasing their second studio album Out of Exile on two new vinyl formats. The 2005 record from the American rock supergroup will be available in a 2LP 180-gram black edition and a 2LP limited edition black liquid-filled vinyl, available to order exclusively from uDiscover Music here.

The liquid edition marks the first time that these songs have been pressed in this special format, and the record jacket has been expanded to a gatefold jacket with die-cut holes on the inner-gatefold panels to show off the black liquid vinyl. Both versions are newly remastered by Levi Seitz from Black Belt Mastering.

Out of Exile was produced by Rick Rubin and features singles like “Be Yourself” and “Doesn’t Remind Me,” plus the title track. One of the decade’s signature rock records, the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum.

Per Wilk, “Audioslave the band has arrived. The first record was people from two other bands with history attached. I don’t feel that with this record.”

Out Of Exile

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The band made history before the release of Out Of Exile when they became the first American rock group to play in Cuba, performing a free show for an estimated 70,000 people in Havana on May 6, 2005.

Audioslave was composed of Soundgarden’s singer and guitarist Chris Cornell with Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello (lead guitar), Tim Commerford (bass/backing vocals), and Brad Wilk (drums). They released their self-titled debut in 2002; the single “Like a Stone” was nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance at the 46th Grammy Awards. The group’s third and final studio album, Revelations, was released on September 4, 2006.

Audioslave reunited in 2017 at Prophets of Rage’s Anti-Inaugural Ball, protesting President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In May of that year, Cornell died at the age of 52.

Morello recently appeared on Peter Frampton’s new track “Lions At The Gate,” off his upcoming record Carry The Light.

Shop Audioslave’s Out Of Exile here.