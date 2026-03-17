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Peter Frampton Announces New Album, ‘Carry The Light’

It’s the guitarist’s first album of all-new rock material in 16 years and was written and produced with his son, Julian

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Peter Frampton Carry The Light album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Peter Frampton has announced a new album, Carry the Light. The record marks his first album of all-new rock material in many years. Co-written and produced with his son Julian Frampton, the collection features guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, H.E.R., Tom Morello, and Graham Nash. Carry the Light is out May 15 via UME.

“The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years. It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I’m sure,” Frampton said.

The announcement arrives with a new track titled “Buried Treasure,” which features keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The track honors the SiriusXM radio show of the same name that Petty curated and hosted for 15 years, with lyrics crafted entirely from Petty’s song titles. Frampton personally sought out Tench to add his signature style to the Petty tribute.


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The record’s title is a statement of purpose, with light representing wisdom and forward motion. “This may be the best album Peter’s ever made,” said engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay (Mark Knopfler, Miranda Lambert, George Strait). “The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he’s trying to get across.”

Earlier this year, Peter celebrated the 50th anniversary of his album Frampton Comes Alive! with a special Vinylphyle edition of the landmark album, which remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time. The limited Vinylphyle double LP pressing is sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax 1/4″ production master, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, and pressed on 180g black vinyl at RTI. The package features a four-panel insert including a new interview with Frampton and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop.

Shop Peter Frampton’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.

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