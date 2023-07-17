Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Shares Another Teaser For New Track ‘Love Like This’

Zayn Malik - Photo: Dennis Leupold

Zayn Malik has offered fans another taste of “Love Like This.” The track is set to be his first release on Mercury Records, due out on July 21.

The former One Direction star stares directly into the camera in the beginning of the clip, which he posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 16.

Last week, the singer sat down with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper for his first interview in six years. As he gets ready to drop the new single, Zayn stopped by the show to discuss his return to the limelight, his One Direction years, while also teasing a bit of his upcoming music.

As to why he took such a long break from the press, Zayn shared, “I feel like we were so overexposed in the band,” of course referring to One Direction, “That that’s why I took the time that I have to not even necessarily do interviews.”

He also shared that his motivation for doing the interview was his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Khaie: “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he said. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, my dad’s doing this.’”

When it comes to music, on top of the new single, he shared there will be an album coming. “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me,” he said. “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

He also shared that while he will perform the new music, he still deals with stage fright and anxiety. “I’m still nervous now cause it’s been a few years (since) I’ve been on stage, but I have this energy, too,” he shares. “I have something to give, and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that,” he said.

Pre-save “Love Like This”.