Best Christmas Gifts For Pop Music Fans This Year

The pop music landscape is vast, encompassing every style and decade, but one thing unites all pop songs: a great hook. The best pop music gifts this year boast new reissues, newly discovered treasures for classic pop fans, and the best new releases from modern pop stars pushing things forward. In short: everything the committed pop enthusiast could want. Check out this list of our favorite gifts for pop music fans for Christmas 2022.

Taylor Swift – Midnights

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to appreciate the perfectly executed pop found on Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, on which she recounts stories from “13 sleepless nights” throughout her life. The album has already broken countless records and is available via a number of limited edition vinyl designs from moonstone blue to a jade green swirl design.

Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send

The 13-track album chronicles Sabrina Carpenter’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of “Tornado Warnings” or the honest and powerful “because i liked a boy,” the album showcases Sabrina at her most raw and real. emails i can’t send finds Sabrina at her most vulnerable and gives audiences an intimate look into her personal growth and strength.

Spice Girls – Spiceworld 25

First released at the height of “Spicemania” and one month ahead of the Girls’ big screen debut in their very own film Spice World The Movie, this album spent almost one year on the UK Top 40. This fan favorite—a perfect pop gift—is available on 1LP picture disc vinyl.

ABBA – Gold

Gold features all of ABBA’s greatest hits from the first several decades of their career. Songs include “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money,” and many more. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who’s been listening to the band for years, as well as young fans who need a crash course on ABBA’s discography.

Aqua – Aquarium LP

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua’s first album Aquarium and iconic global hit “Barbie Girl.” The album, now available on 180g black vinyl, is the perfect gift for any pop fan in your life.

Hikaru Utada – HEART STATION 2LP

Originally released in 2008, Hikaru Utada’s album HEART STATION, is available released on LP for the first time. Featuring tracks “Flavor Of Life,” “Beautiful World” and bonus track “Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) – 2007 MIX,” and more, the project is pressed to 180g double LP.

Jessie Reyez – Yessie

Across Yessie’s 11 tracks, Jessie Reyez chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure, and happiness. The title–her own familial nickname–gives fans a glimpse of the intimacy on this project.

Ariana Grande – Positions

The deluxe vinyl edition of Ariana Grande’s Positions is a great gift for any pop fan in your life. It includes a folded poster and a sticker sheet, plus bonus tracks like the “34+35” remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish – Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 High ’07 Sequoia

These synthetic leather, real feel shoes give fans the opportunity to up their fashion game while looking out for the environment, too. Eilish, a devoted climate activist, brought her unique POV to this classic Nike silhouette, featuring four extra straps with metal hardware that modernize the AF1 style.

Robbie Williams – Life Thru A Lens Limited 25th Anniversary Edition 7in Box Set

The Robbie Williams devotee in your life will be jumping for joy to find this stocking stuffer. The 25th-anniversary deluxe edition of Williams’ career-defining, multi-million-selling album contains the original 12 song project spread over six 7-inch singles, plus bonus singles “Freedom” and “Average B-Side.”

Human League – The Virgin Years 5LP

This 5LP box set contains The Human League’s seminal albums from their time with Virgin Records. All records come in colored vinyl (chosen by the band) and in tip-on sleeves, each of which is housed in a sturdy box with a poster.

Taylor Swift – Rooting for the Anti-Hero T-Shirt

This Black t-shirt featuring Taylor Swift Midnights t-shirt pays homage to standout song “Anti-Hero,” with the lyric, “I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror/ It must have been exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.” “Taylor Swift Midnights” is printed on the t-shirt’s left sleeve.

Blondie – Against The Odds: 1974 – 1982 Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

The Super Deluxe Edition Box Set of Blondie’s Against The Odds: 1974 – 1982, is the first-ever authorized deep dive into Blondie’s history. The box includes their first six albums, expanded to include over four dozen demos, alternate versions, and outtakes; a 120-page discography book; and a 144-page hardback book.

