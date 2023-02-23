Blam! Celebrating The Best Brothers Johnson Songs
The siblings created a series of memorable soul and pop hits and some great album tracks.
George and Louis Johnson cut their teeth as members of Billy Preston’s band between 1973 and 1975, so when they made their recording debut as the Brothers Johnson, they were ready to hit the ground running.
Their 1976 debut album Look Out For #1 lived up to that title, with a month atop the US R&B chart, and introduced their exciting new sound, a funk-soul recipe with added jazz flavors. It became the first of four platinum records in a row, as the siblings created a series of memorable soul and pop hits and some great album tracks. We celebrate them in memory of bassist Louis Johnson, who died in May 2015, at the age of just 60.
Among the most enduring songs in the duo’s entire catalog is “Strawberry Letter 23,” a cover of the Shuggie Otis original that George and Louis made entirely theirs. The duo took it to the top of the R&B chart and the US pop Top 5 in 1977. The classy recording was enormously enhanced by the production know-how of confidant and mentor Quincy Jones, and a guitar solo by the much-respected Lee Ritenour.
“Stomp!” is perhaps the pair’s best-known crossover hit, another R&B No.1 from 1980’s Light Up The Night that not only hit No.7 on the American pop chart but also became their one UK Top 10 single, reaching No.6 and filling dancefloors from that day to this.
After those introductory hits, a chronological move through the Brothers Johnson’s A&M catalog arrives at the Quincy track on which they had their first key role. “Is It Love That We’re Missin’” hit the R&B Top 20 late in 1975, establishing their distinctive vocal sound and powerful musicianship. When Look Out For #1 arrived, with Jones’ production and fellow A-list musicians like Ritenour, Dave Grusin, Harvey Mason, Ralph MacDonald, Billy Cobham, and Ernie Watts, the results were powerful. From it, “I’ll Be Good To You,’ a No.1 R&B single, was later remade by Quincy with Ray Charles and Chaka Khan, and hit the top again.
From the same album, “Thunder Thumbs and Lightnin’ Licks” was the autobiographical title to describe Louis’ bass and George’s guitar work; “Get The Funk Out Ma Face” was a superbly funky hit that spread their name internationally; and “Free And Single” echoed the horn-laden exuberance of Earth, Wind & Fire.
Right On Time, their second album, featured “Strawberry Letter 23” alongside the R&B Top 20 entry “Runnin’ For Your Love” and “Q,” inspired by their great producer. On February 23, 1978, that track won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental. Then in 1978, Blam! had the brothers adopting a space-age theme with the title track and “Ride-O-Rocket.” The LP also boasted another big funk favorite in “Ain’t We Funkin’ Now” and the classy, romantic “It’s You Girl.” The album topped the soul chart for no fewer than seven weeks.
1980 was the year of “Stomp!,” co-written with Quincy’s frequent collaborator on Michael Jackson’s multi-million-sellers, Rod Temperton. It was on the Light Up The Night album, from which also came a fine title track and another single, “Treasure.” George and Louis then stepped out as producers in their own right for 1981’s Winners LP, from which highlights included “The Real Thing” and another single, “Dancin’ Free.”
1983’s Blast! The Latest and the Greatest combined hits with new tracks, one of which, “Welcome To The Club,” made the R&B Top 15; the following year’s Out Of Control did the same for “You Keep Me Coming Back.” The brothers’ last soul chart entry was “Kick It To The Curb,” from 1988’s Kickin’ album, by two of the funkiest and most soulful brothers in the annals of R&B.
Listen to the best of the Brothers Johnson on Apple Music and Spotify.
Stephen Carter
May 24, 2015 at 3:31 pm
Louis made me the Bass player i am Today RIP my Brother.
Roy Williams
February 23, 2021 at 4:24 pm
I was in law school when the Brothers Johnson’s first album came out and I was totally blown away by it. I had never heard anyone play the bass like Louis did. As a guitar player myself, I have always been impressed by the musicianship of both brothers. Production values were so good. The breadth of sound and tenor of the songs that comprised each album made each so easy to listen to. At the time the only group to effect me like the Brothers Johnson was probably Earth, Wind and Fire. I was a young white guy who grew up in the 60’s- 70’s in New Jersey listening to a wide array of music. The Motown sound, Rhythm and Blues and eventually Funk, became a big part of what I listened to, learned from and touched me as a person. What a great time for music overall! To this day I still listen to the Brothers Johnson and as others have commented the death of Louis at such a young age saddened me greatly. Im grateful for the fine music they put out.
Angelo Hamm
January 29, 2016 at 1:40 am
I was a fledgling bass player, way back in the day, then The Commodore’s came to town, and the opener was the Brothers Johnson… Louis did a solo that ended with him slapping the bass flat on his back… I had to get on my tip toes to see the whole thing… POW! mind blown, everything changed after that… ran to the music store and ordered my own String Ray bass… Still working on his hard thumping style… love it… Great Band…Only regret is that I never got to meet him… RIP Louis.. Billy Joel said it best…Only the good die young..
Dean Naysmith
October 20, 2020 at 5:39 am
I bought the 1st 3 albums & it’s very hard to go past Right On Time with it’s smooth funk, soul, rock, pop & r&b. Impeccable playing, production and choice of songs has that album sitting happily next to my Earth Wind & Fire albums it’s that good. When I heard Michael Jackson’s album Off The Wall for the 1st time I thought, hey he’s stolen the Brothers Johnson’s sound. It wasn’t until I read the liner notes that I discovered both artists had the same people working with them lead by Quincy Jones. Whoever mixed & engineered these albums deserves their own place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame they are that good.
VK Bell
February 7, 2022 at 7:41 pm
Excellent pair of musicians original, progressive, and exciting when they broke on the scene. I was always a big fan of the instrumentals on their albums; “Tokyo”, “Smilin’ on Ya”, “Streetwave”, “Q”, and “Thunder Thumbs and Lightnin’ Licks”.
Interesting writing and arrangement, you could always hear the originality as well as the “Q” influence.
Their entire albums were always a good listen on both sides, from edge to edge.
Louis RIPower, George hang in and live your best life!!