Railroad On The Road: Grand Funk’s Grand Tour Of 1975
As soon as the new year began, the band were on the road, all over the world, with a huge tour that began in Mobile, Alabama.
It wasn’t the most politically correct title, by modern standards, but Grand Funk had already warned All The Girls In The World Beware!!! with their new album at the end of 1974. As soon as the new year began, they were on the road, all over the world, to promote it, with a huge tour that began in Mobile, Alabama on January 2, 1975.
It was an itinerary to remind any doubters just how big an institution Grand Funk were, both at home and abroad. The tour made its way through America during the whole of January, most of February and the first half of March. Then came a European leg, starting in Copenhagen on April 6 and playing to a total of six countries. The tour was subsequently captured on the band’s next album, the live LP Caught In The Act, released in August 1975 before Grand Funk returned to the studio for the Born To Die set of early 1976.
That run of shows on the 1975 tour included a show at the venue we now call Wembley Arena (or the SSE Arena, Wembley to be more precise), but which in those days was known as the Empire Pool. In May, the tour visited Canada, before Grand Funk played five shows in Japan, finishing with a date in Hawaii.
As they headed out on the road, the band were in the charts not just with the All The Girls In The World Beware!!! album, but also the single “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” which made it all the way to No.3 in the US. As Billboard had reported, they were part of an “American invasion” of Britain in the first few months of 1975 that also included visits by Glen Campbell, Al Martino, Anne Murray, and Tavares.
Listen to uDiscover Music’s official Grand Funk Best Of playlist.
Dave Wiechec
January 7, 2015 at 3:39 pm
WHY TELL ME WHY Grand Funk is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ?
Craig Stevens
January 8, 2015 at 12:01 am
That’s a good question Dave. Being from my hometown of Flint Michigan, Funk was awesome.
JD
March 27, 2015 at 8:52 am
Grand Funk Railroad is one of the best bands ever. On Time was my 1st album bought and still have it today along with other Grand Funk albums. Great studio recordings and even better Live. Saw the reunion in 96 and wish it could happen again !!!
James Brush
October 3, 2015 at 5:25 am
Crying over spilt milk. Grand Funk Railroad is not Hall of Fame Rock N Roll for the same reason that Jethro Tull is not in Hall of Fame.. These bands are disconnected from the Producers because these bands are rebels and will not put up the Executive Producers BS.
Joaquin De La Garza
March 29, 2016 at 2:49 pm
Since Mark Farner quit the band,there is no more Grand Funk,,he was the soul and spirit of the band,,and he was Grand Funk Rairoad,,,
Pat
July 13, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Mark didn’t quit the band he was screwed out of band by brewer
Rock Brook
March 1, 2020 at 5:53 pm
What a dumb decision to make … not the only one…. they didn’t sound the same after the Frnk Zappa produced album…. sounded more radio friendly than rockers — lost their charm.
Larchee
July 14, 2016 at 4:32 am
Absolutely! 100% right.
Joe Ladnier
May 28, 2016 at 6:12 am
I was at that show in Mobile. They opened it with Flight of the Phoenix and segued into Footstompin’ Music. The same songs they opened with in Mobile two years earlier. They played two encores that night, but I’ll be damned if I can remember what they were.
Jay Crouse
July 13, 2016 at 11:31 pm
Just saw Mark and his Nr G band Saturday night in Jim Thorpe, Pa. He did the old hits including Captain, Heartbreaker, Bad Time…..! They opened with Are You Ready, Rock & Roll Soul, then Footstompin’.
Todd Goad
October 25, 2016 at 11:04 pm
It is a travesty that Grand Funk is not in the Hall of Fame.
José Alberto Leal Pereira
February 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm
Grand Funk Railroad (com Mark Farner): rock autêntico…
BOBBY MCCRAW
January 4, 2018 at 11:48 pm
GRAND FUNK WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST ROCK AND ROLL BAND EVER! I FELL IN LOVE WITH THEM AT THE AGE OF 13 WHILE CHECKING OUT A FRIEND OF MINES SISTER WHO WAS 16, SHE WAS PLAYING FOOTSTOMPIN MUSIC FROM THE E PLURIBUS FUNK ALBUM, I ASKED WHO IS THAT? SHE SAID GRAND FUNK RAILROAD! THE REST WAS HISTORY!
Andy Selheimer
January 3, 2020 at 1:41 pm
Bought the album when it came out in 1975. Played it over and over. Except I’ve never heard Side 4.
When the album was made, the factory made a mistake and pressed Side 3 on Side 4. I have two side threes. Therefore, I’ve never heard GFR’s rendition of the Stones Give Me Shelter.
Rock Brook
March 1, 2020 at 5:55 pm
This show was recorded and televised…. we need a BLU RAY out please!