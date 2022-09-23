John Coltrane Quotes: The Iconic Saxophonist In His Own Words

Photo courtesy of Verve Records

There are no shortage of John Coltrane quotes that give an insight into the remarkable artistry of arguably the most gifted jazz player of his generation. Born on September 23, 1926, Trane’s reputation has justly spread far and wide, and his music is deserving of the largest possible audience. Whether on his beautifully controlled ballads or his more avant-garde material, he offers listeners the kind of inspired playing and composing that has few equals. Both intelligent and articulate, with depth and spirituality, his music is emotionally charged and satisfying on every level.

Here are 20 John Coltrane quotes that give an insight into the man whose mind was as fascinating as his playing. If you’re looking for a better understanding of the man and his music, these John Coltrane quotes are the place to start…

“One positive thought produces millions of positive vibrations.”

“I think I was first awakened to musical exploration by Dizzy Gillespie and Bird. It was through their work that I began to learn about musical structures and the more theoretical aspects of music.”

“I’d like to point out to people the divine in a musical language that transcends words. I want to speak to their souls.”



“The real risk is not changing. I have to feel that I’m after something. If I make money, fine. But I’d rather be striving. It’s the striving, man, it’s that I want.”

“I never even thought about whether or not they understand what I’m doing… the emotional reaction is all that matters. As long as there’s some feeling of communication, it isn’t necessary that it be understood.”

“You can play a shoestring if you’re sincere.”

“All a musician can do is to get closer to the sources of nature, and so feel that he is in communion with the natural laws.”

“I want to be a force for real good. In other words. I know that there are bad forces, forces that bring suffering to others and misery to the world, but I want to be the opposite force. I want to be the force which is truly for good.”

“Any time you play your horn, it helps you. If you get down, you can help yourself, even in a rock’n’roll band.”



“My goal is to live the truly religious life and express it through my music. If you can live it, there’s no problem about the music, because it’s part of the whole thing.”

“Damn the rules, it’s the feeling that counts. You play all 12 notes in your solo anyway.”

“I’ve found you’ve got to look back at the old things and see them in a new light.”

“My music is the spiritual expression of what I am – my faith, my knowledge, my being… When you begin to see the possibilities of music, you desire to do something really good for people, to help humanity free itself from its hang-ups.”

“Sometimes I wish I could walk up to my music for the first time, as if I had never heard it before. Being so inescapably a part of it, I’ll never know what the listener gets, what the listener feels, and that’s too bad.”

“Over all, I think the main thing a musician would like to do is give a picture to the listener of the many wonderful things that he knows of and senses in the universe… That’s what I would like to do. I think that’s one of the greatest things you can do in life and we all try to do it in some way. The musician’s is through his music.”

“There is never any end… There are always new sounds to imagine; new feelings to get at. And always, there is the need to keep purifying these feelings and sounds so that we can really see what we’ve discovered in its pure state.”



“Sometimes I’d think I was making music through the wrong end of a magnifying glass.”

“When you are playing with someone who really has something to say, even though they may be otherwise quite different in style, there’s one thing that remains constant. And that is the tension of the experience, that electricity, that kind of feeling that is a lift sort of feeling. No matter where it happens, you know when that feeling comes upon you, and it makes you feel happy.”

“The reason I play so many sounds, maybe it sounds angry, is because I’m trying so many things at one time, you see? I haven’t sorted them out. I have a whole bag of things that I’m trying to work through and get the one essential.”

