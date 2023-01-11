ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

The Fashion Of Mary J. Blige: An R&B Style Icon

In life and love, Mary J. Blige wanted no more drama, but that certainly never applied to her sense of style.

Published on

Mary J. Blige Style Icon
Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

In life and love, Mary J. Blige wanted no more drama, but that certainly never applied to her sense of style. From her early beginnings as the rising star on Uptown Records to over the course of 14 Top 10 studio albums, Mary has always been one to set the trends, not follow them. In both music and fashion, she helped bridge the gap between hip-hop culture and the mainstream, cementing herself as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

From her early streetwear style days of My Life to the high glamour of The Breakthrough, Mary’s style has evolved throughout the course of her career, but there are a few style hallmarks she’s always been known for: twist hoops and her signature shades.

She’s a Mogul with a capital “M” as well as the queen of monochromatic looks, sporting colorful furs, head-to-toe designer logos, and a bold lip.

As one of the most stylish women in R&B and music (period), Mary J. Blige is still stunting on the red carpet as an Oscar-nominated Hollywood power player and making us jealous of her jet-setting life on Instagram.

Here are just a few of the most iconic fashion looks Mary J. Blige has brought to our collective dancerie.

Mary J. Blige What's The 411

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images


Mary J. Blige Fashion

Photo: David Corio/Redferns)


Mary J. Blige Grammy Awards

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage


Mary J. Blige style

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage


Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim

Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage


Mary J. Blige fashion photos

Photo: John Rogers/Getty Images


Mary J. Blige BET Awards

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images


Mary J. Blige tour

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Mary J. Blige BET Awards

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images


Mary J. Blige Umbrella Academy

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

My Life 25th Anniversary Edition can be ordered here.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Mary J. Blige Style Icon
The Fashion Of Mary J. Blige: An R&B Style Icon
Charley Pride - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Pride Of The Opry: Charley Pride Makes Musical And Cultural History
Doris-Troy---GettyImages-85355577
Doris Troy: Remembering Mama Soul
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top