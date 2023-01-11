The Fashion Of Mary J. Blige: An R&B Style Icon

Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

In life and love, Mary J. Blige wanted no more drama, but that certainly never applied to her sense of style. From her early beginnings as the rising star on Uptown Records to over the course of 14 Top 10 studio albums, Mary has always been one to set the trends, not follow them. In both music and fashion, she helped bridge the gap between hip-hop culture and the mainstream, cementing herself as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

From her early streetwear style days of My Life to the high glamour of The Breakthrough, Mary’s style has evolved throughout the course of her career, but there are a few style hallmarks she’s always been known for: twist hoops and her signature shades.

She’s a Mogul with a capital “M” as well as the queen of monochromatic looks, sporting colorful furs, head-to-toe designer logos, and a bold lip.

As one of the most stylish women in R&B and music (period), Mary J. Blige is still stunting on the red carpet as an Oscar-nominated Hollywood power player and making us jealous of her jet-setting life on Instagram.

Here are just a few of the most iconic fashion looks Mary J. Blige has brought to our collective dancerie.

