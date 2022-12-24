A Night At The Odeon: A Legendary Queen Gig In Pictures

Photo: Queen Productions Ltd

Queen’s legendary A Night At The Opera tour has gone down in history for capturing the rock icons at their most bombastic up to that point. Touring their UK chart-topping album of the same name for 26 dates in their homeland, the band signed off in fittingly majestic style at the Hammersmith Apollo, in London, on Christmas Eve 1975. Broadcast live on both the Old Grey Whistle Test and BBC Radio 1, the A Night At The Odeon event boasted a blistering 19-song setlist that has gone down in legend as one of Queen’s finest gigs. (And, lest we forget, this is the band that, ten years later, stole the show at Live Aid.)

The A Night At The Odeon super deluxe box set release of 2015 brought Queen’s curtain-closing Christmas 1975 show back to life and quickly became the last word in this key part of Queen’s illustrious career. Including the first ever live performance of their game-changing six-minute epic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the 2CD+DVD+Blu-ray release also featured a bonus 12” single pairing that unstoppable rock anthem with “Now I’m Here (Soundcheck),” along with a 60-page hardback book stuffed with tour photos, a replica concert programme, tour itinerary and fascimile of the original 1975 A Night At The Opera tour poster, along with badges, stickers and replicas of the balloons that were used in the legendary show itself.

As the below photos show, Queen’s regal invite to join them for A Night At The Opera could not be ignored. Take a seat in the royal box and relive the glory of Queen’s A Night At The Odeon Christmas extravaganza…

