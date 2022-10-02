‘Thank God I’ve Got You’: Even More Top 10 Action For The Statler Brothers

The Statler Brothers - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By the middle of the 1970s, the Statler Brothers were already a decade into one of the most impressive country chart careers of the era. After making that countdown for the first time with the major hit “Flowers On The Wall” in 1965, they had racked up two dozen appearances — including four more Top 10 singles — when they entered the chart once again on October 2, 1976 with “Thank God I’ve Got You.”

Thank God I've Got You

Harold, Lew, Phil, and Don, proud sons of Staunton, Virginia, put all of their harmonizing prowess into this traditional tale of a man who’s happy in love, despite all of the proverbial woes of many a country song. In group member Don Reid’s lyric, the narrator has bills to pay, job frustrations, a car in the shop and a kid with a broken arm, but he’s rising above it all with the love of a good woman. Cash Box said its “strong lyric, excellent production [by Jerry Kennedy] and surefire harmonizing total the sound of another top charter for the Statlers.”

A new hot streak

The song entered Billboard’s Hot Country Singles survey at No.68. It was the highest of 12 new entries that also included new releases by Mel Tillis and David Frizzell and leading ladies of the day such as Margo Smith and Jeanne Pruett. “Thank God…” climbed at radio, too, as a most-added track during October along with new releases such as Mary Kay Place’s “Baby Boy” and Tom T. Hall’s “Fox On The Run.” The Statlers single went on to make No.10, starting a new hot streak for the quartet, as the first of three top tenners in a row from their next album.

“Thank God I’ve Got You” and the Statlers’ next two hits, “The Movies” and “I Was There,” all came from the LP The Country America Loves. When that arrived in February 1977, it too made No.10 on the country chart. The Statler Brothers were knee-deep in top ten appearances, and on the singles countdown, they would continue for another 13 years, until “More Than A Name On A Wall” became their last top tenner in 1989.

