‘Crime Of The Century’: Supertramp Turn From Dreamers To Achievers
The band’s third LP provided a commercial breakthrough, hit singles and gold status.
Supertramp were preparing to strike gold on September 25, 1974, so it was appropriate that their new album release that day was titled Crime Of The Century. It was the band’s third LP and the one that provided a commercial breakthrough, hit singles in both the UK and US and ultimately gold certification in both countries.
Crime saw the English band perfecting an ever more successful blend of their progressive rock influences and the pop-friendly style that they continued on the subsequent Crisis? What Crisis?, Even In The Quietest Moments, the multi-platinum Breakfast In America and on into the 1980s.
Breakthrough record? Bloody well right
The album featured such key songs by Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson as their first UK hit single “Dreamer,” which reached No.13 early in 1975, as well as the title number and “Bloody Well Right.” That was the track that crossed Supertramp over from FM to AM radio in America when it made the pop Top 40.
The album, which had a deluxe, multi-format reissue in 2014 to mark its 40th anniversary, was their first to make the UK charts, but it needed the success of their singles to make a real mark. Crime initially spent just two weeks on the countdown in November 1974, reaching No.40.
But when “Dreamer” became a hit in the new year, the album bounced back and climbed to No.4 in March. It was also their debut appearance on the Billboard 200, peaking at No.38 in a run that eventually stretched to 76 weeks.
Ana Lopez
October 18, 2014 at 4:04 pm
Definitely Crime of the Century is one of the best albums in history. So, great news to release it again because of its 40th anniversary. So long time but that songs sound so fresh today. I’d like to focus my comment here in the astonishing experience is to attend a Roger Hodgson show, where you can enjoy some of the gems from this album, such “School”, “If Everyone Was Listening”, “Hide in Your Shell” or “Dreamer”. Roger Hodgson is one of the most gifted songwriters nowadays. No one like him has written and composed so many anthems that are part of the lives of many around the world, our soundtrack.
But, not only he is a wonderful musician, he is an amazing performer. His shows are a must for all who loves good music, good shows, and, of course, if you are a Supertramp fan, is at Roger’s show when you’ll find all the hits played by his authentic creator, with an impeccable sound and staging. He is accompanied for a fine four pieces band, that sounds terrific. All together conforms a perfect show to suit a perfect evening.
If you are interested, visit his website, http://www.rogerhodgson.com or his FB page, https://www.facebook.com/rogerhodgson?fref=ts to get more info about him. Take a look at this video, and after, go to get your tickets to enjoy the whole show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMLNeSbtVN0
ripplesinthewater
October 19, 2014 at 1:43 am
All-time great album (Ana – i know *exactly* what you mean! …. i’ve been to Roger Hodgson’s concert too and when the harmonica opening of School starts, I know the great night of music that i’m in for. Roger and his band really do take you on a journey, when Roger plays Hide in Your Shell it touches and moves the heart and soul, his songs you feel, not just listen. They evoke such wonder and awe. Actually I think I’m due to catch another show of his before the year comes to a close…
Alexa Mary
October 19, 2014 at 11:15 pm
Crime of the Century saw Supertramp at its best. Ten years after the release of this album, one of the songwriters, the person who wrote most of the hits (and my favourite songs), Roger Hodgson had left the band. The remains of Supertramp are not touring any longer but Roger Hodgson is still going strong solo and he’s currently on a world tour. He creates the Supertramp magic all on his own. He sings his songs and his voice sounds so much better than way back when. His songs sound new and relevant – after 40 years! So, yes, this anniversary release is a must have but at the same time I know that it will only increase my desire of wanting to see Roger Hodgson in concert 40 years on. He has quite some U.S. dates coming up – check out the tour dates on his homepage. :o)
Mike Morton
October 20, 2014 at 5:30 pm
It doesn’t seem possible that “Crime of the Century” is 40 years old. It is proof that great music is timeless. I love all 8 songs on the album but to me the ones that stand out are the 4 that were written by Roger Hodgson. My personal favorite, which contains a very powerful message that has help get me through some rough times over the years, is “ Hide in your Shell “ . Even though the original Supertramp hasn’t toured in over 30 years I was thrilled to learn that Roger Hodgson is still touring actively. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing him several times over the last 3 years during his tour through the NJ/NY/PA area and I can honestly say that I have never seen a concert as great as one of Roger’s. He is a consummate artist who obviously loves performing for his audience and he, as well as a very good 4 member band, sounds great. I’m psyched to see him when he plays in Bethlehem, PA and Huntington, NY in November. I also hear that he’ll be touring extensively in 2015 so do yourself a favor and see him if you have the opportunity.
Lucy
December 12, 2014 at 3:16 am
Amazing how the songs sound so fresh today – 40 years later. It’s Roger Hodgson’s songs from the album that are my favorites – Hide in Your Shell, Dreamer, School, and If Everyone Was Listening. All the songs on the LP are terrific but I have always preferred Roger’s over Rick’s. I am so happy to see on Roger’s site that he will be touring again next year. I saw him in May and can’t wait to see him again. Fantastic show and what a voice! He did all of his classics plus more – The Logical Song, Breakfast in America, Give a Little Bit, Take the Long Way Home, It’s Raining Again, Fool’s Overture…Don’t miss Roger Hodgson’s show if given the opportunity. Check out Roger’s channel for a glimpse of what you’ll see – https://www.YouTube.com/RogerHodgson.
Tony Bennett
September 25, 2015 at 6:59 pm
I didn’t know anything about Supertramp until I went along to see their gig at the CCB Theatre in Bloomsbury in about October 1974. They performed the album in its entirety I believe. Of course I went out and bought it. It has stood the test of time and in my opinion the (closing) title track is one of the greatest songs ever.