The Bitterest Pill: The Breakup Announcement The Jam Fans Dreaded
In late October 1982, after weeks of rumours, Paul Weller announced that he was splitting up the band to explore new musical possibilities.
How many bands can you think of that quit while they were on top? The Beatles, yes, then there’s ABBA (before their 2021 reunion) and The Clash. But it’s a rare breed indeed. On October 30, 1982, The Jam confirmed that they were going to join that club, to the dread of fans everywhere.
That day, following weeks of rumours, Paul Weller announced that after five years of unbroken success, he was splitting up the band to explore new musical possibilities. Journalist and Jam expert Paolo Hewitt later called it “the bravest decision pop had seen since Marvin and Stevie stood up to Motown.”
Summer holiday, then a split
The Jam had toured their UK No.1 album of earlier that year, The Gift, around the world, following British dates with tours of Europe, North America, and Japan. Weller, exhausted and by now tee-total, followed that with a summer holiday in Italy, and returned home to let it be known that he wanted to break the group up. He was 24.
In an interview with The Face in the spring of 1982, Weller had given no sign that the group might be nearing its end. “If we split up there are other things I could do, obviously, but it wouldn’t be the same at all,” he said. “Because it’s great when you’re doing things with other people and you get something that really works and you’re part of.”
The news of the band’s demise had not been intended as a formal announcement, but after it was leaked, a hand-written press statement was distributed on that day in 1982. “Personal address to our fans,” wrote Weller. “At the end of this year, The Jam will be officially splitting up, as I feel we have achieved all we can together as a group. I mean this both musically and commercially. I want all we have achieved to count for something and most of all I’d hate us to end up old and embarrassing like so many other groups do.”
A few days later, The Jam starred in their own mini-gig on the first-ever edition of the Channel 4 TV series that itself passed into legend, The Tube. At the end of November, they said their musical farewell with the brilliant final single “Beat Surrender,” which became their third to go straight to No.1 in the UK. The trio’s final tour included five nights at Wembley Arena, supported by Big Country, and, on December 11, culminated in an emotional goodbye at the Brighton Centre.
Listen to the best of The Jam on Apple Music and Spotify.
Robert Monroe, Jr.
January 19, 2015 at 12:17 am
I was fortunate enough to see The Jam during their last tour in Boston, Mass. One of the best shows of my life!
Joseph J Davin
March 6, 2020 at 11:13 pm
same !!! fantastic show fantastic band
Bob Frombob
October 30, 2016 at 10:45 pm
The Clash went out on top? Cut the crap.
R. Scot
October 31, 2017 at 3:18 am
I thought the same thing.
John Wynn
October 30, 2019 at 1:43 pm
When were the Clash ever on top?
Morgan Lewis
October 31, 2016 at 6:03 pm
Saw them at Brighton December 11th. Very emotional night for many.
Ken
October 30, 2017 at 10:00 pm
Luckily saw The Jam in 82 in San Francisco….what a night
ome H
October 31, 2017 at 1:58 pm
Saw them 82 in Nijmgen, Netherlands. Best band ever!!
Lester
October 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Saw The Jam live in NYC a couple of times (The Ritz, Palladiium). They were one of the greatest bands of their time even though they never were big in mainstream music circles in The USA. I have attended at least 700 concerts in my life and would have to rate The Jam shows in the top twenty. Was sick when they broke up.
Albert
May 23, 2020 at 1:45 am
The Clash did not go out on top. They did the diabolical Cut The Crap album with Mick Jones and Topper Headon both missing (both fired by Strummer). When the Clash ended in 1985 they were a joke and a parody of their former selves.
Two bands that did end on top were Small Faces and The Smiths. After the epic Ogden’s Nut Gone Flake, Steve Marriott quit and Small Faces were no more. The Smiths ended with Strangeways Here We Come, which both Marr and Morrissey say is their favourite Smiths album.
I suppose one could include Joy Division and (the original) Love. But Closer was a glorious epitaph for both the band and the late great Ian Curtis. Love signed off with the monumental Forever Changes. But the album was not a great success at the time and Love’s end was particularly messy.
Blakey
May 23, 2020 at 1:50 am
Cream 1968. Clapton, Bruce and Baker.
A band that really did go out in a blaze of glory.