Decca Classics Launches Decca Pure Analogue Vinyl Series

Starting in January 2026, Decca’s new all-analogue vinyl series, Decca Pure Analogue, is set to present some of the most iconic recordings from the Decca & Philips archives.

The new series has been mastered by Rainer Maillard and cut by Sidney C. Meyer at the renowned Emil Berliner Studios, pressed on 180g vinyl at Pallas and presented in deluxe gatefold sleeves in hand-numbered limited editions. Only original analogue sources are used — two-track stereo and four-track quadraphonic tapes, plus analogue masters of early digital recordings — and no extra devices are utilized in the signal pass, i.e. there is no digital sound processing at all.

Pressed in Germany on 180-g vinyl, these limited-edition deluxe gatefold releases will all feature the original artwork and liner notes; archival photos and facsimiles of original recording session sheets. Each individual release includes bespoke notes by Dominic Fyfe, Decca Classics’ A&R director, detailing the history of the recording, the technical background and the mastering process.

The first selection of Decca Pure Analogue titles include:

Chicago Symphony Orchestra / Sir Georg Solti – Stravinsky: Le Sacre du Printemps (Decca Pure Analogue) LP

Solti once likened the city of Chicago and its illustrious orchestra to a “sleeping beauty” when he arrived as music director in autumn 1969. It was the name of another ballet – Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring – which was to reveal just how incendiary the new relationship had become within five years of recording which still hurls itself out of the speakers half a century after it was made.

Boston Symphony Orchestra / Sir Colin Davis – SIBELIUS: Symphonies 5 & 7; Tapiola (Decca Pure Analogue) 2LP

Colin Davis’ first Sibelius cycle with the Boston Symphony Orchestra was released in 1977, one of the world’s most august record clubs — the Carnegie Hall Selection Committee — deemed it definitive saying: “the leading Sibelius conductor of our time joining forces with what may well be the finest Sibelius orchestra in the world.”

Wiener Philharmoniker / Willi Boskovsky – New Year’s Day Concert in Vienna 1979 (Decca Pure Analogue) 2LP

The 1979 New Year’s Day Concert in Vienna proved to be a watershed moment, an end of an era for Willi Boskovsky, the Wiener Philharmoniker’s longstanding concertmaster. Long fêted as Decca’s first digitally recorded release, recent research has unearthed a set of masters that have remained undisturbed in Universal Music’s vaults for almost half a century. Until now.

These first three titles will be released on January 16, 2026. Further selections in the Decca Pure Analogue vinyl reissue series will be released in May and September next year.

