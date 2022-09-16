Adam Lambert Performs Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ At London Fashion Week

Adam Lambert - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Adam Lambert performed a stunning rendition of Queen’s “Who Wants To Live Forever” at Harris Reed’s show during London Fashion Week. The performance was captured by New York Times Style via Instagram.

It’s been a busy summer for Lambert and his bandmates in Queen. In July, the group premiered Rhapsody Over London, which wasavailable until July 31 on the Kiswe streaming platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans had access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story was also available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.

The concert was filmed during the band’s sold out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. The shows were attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour.

In a dazzling 28 song performance, Queen + Adam Lambert’s live show honors Freddie Mercury’s dictum that “too far is never far enough” with state-of-the art video content, lasers, and pyrotechnics.

Adam Lambert’s vocal prowess and showmanship is a special effect in itself, soaring to the ecstatic high notes of “Somebody to Love,” and appearing on a bejeweled Harley Davidson bike for “Bicycle Race”. But at its heart the Rhapsody show stays a very human honoring of the core band’s work, as Brian May simply strums his acoustic guitar to 20,000 people for his A Night at the Opera gem “‘39,” and duets with film of Freddie on a moving “Love Of My Life.” Roger Taylor performs a majestic “These Are The Days Of Our Lives” as moments from Queen’s history poignantly plays out on the expansive screens.

A full arsenal of hits are refreshed by the band’s live virtuosity, May’s Red Special guitar finding new sorcery in “A Kind of Magic” as well as reaching stratospheric heights in a towering guitar solo. Taylor and Lambert emulate Bowie and Mercury in a thunderous “Under Pressure.” “Bohemian Rhapsody” resurrects Queen’s glorious 1975 harmonies before a cyborg-masked May’s rousing solo, and Lambert’s rush to the front for the storming finale.

