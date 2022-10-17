Afro-French Producer Stany Enlists Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’

Stany - Photo Courtesy of UMG

Afri-French producer and DJ Stany has worked on some of the biggest hits of the last decade, but he has remained uncredited until now. Stany has worked with the world’s most popular DJs on hits like “Middle” with DJ Snake and Bipolar Sunshine, “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber, and even “Loco Contigo” with J Balvin and Tyga.

Stany’s mark has been left all over pop culture, and after working with the most influential voices within music, he has signed to Polydor France/Geffen Records and decided to let the world see the man behind the beat by unveiling his debut single, “Only You” with Offset and Rema.

STANY - Only You ft. Rema, Offset

Shortly before the release of “Only You,” Stany received a co-sign from DJ Khaled, another Platinum-record producer. Ahead of his debut song, DJ Khaled narrated an introduction to the Paris-born artist on social media, emphasizing that other beatmakers should follow Stany’s lead and take credit for their contributions to music.

“Only You” is an exceptional prologue to Stany’s work, inviting listeners into his world of Afrobeats, mixed with the hypnotizing bass of house music and an organic love for hip-hop that transcends its accompanying genres.

Although Stany is the man behind the beat, his art of curation shines on “Only You,” delightfully matching the energy of a summertime day in a French oasis, alongside the Atlanta legend, Offset from Migos, and the Nigerian “Afrorave” artist, Rema.

The song is bright and sounds as relaxing as the waterfalls that appear again and again in the music video. Stany is a master of pop culture, and by finally taking claim of his name and pushing himself to the front of the songs that he works on, his influence is sure to only grow from this point forward.

Stream “Only You” with Offset and Rema.