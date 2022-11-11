Afrojack And James Arthur Team Up For ‘Lose You’

Afrojack and James Arthur, ‘Lose You’ - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

GRAMMY Award-winning producer and electronic dance music icon Afrojack, has released his new collaboration with English singer-songwriter James Arthur, “Lose You.”

During his recent back-to-back performance at Amsterdam Music Festival with Nicky Romero, Afrojack gave the audience of 25,000 fans a live performance sneak peek of “Lose You” featuring James Arthur. The fast-paced and hard-hitting yet poignant dance pop single includes resonating bass guitars, synth riffs, and Arthur’s signature powerful and dynamic tones. “I’m a big fan of James’ musical style so it was a pleasure to work with him on this single,” says Afrojack. James Arthur concurs, stating, “I’ve always been a fan of Afrojack’s work so it’s been a real pleasure to collaborate with the man on this record.”

Afrojack & James Arthur - Lose You (Official Lyric Video)

Afrojack is currently on his “Jack To The Future Tour,” featuring support from Cesqeaux, Black V Neck, and Chico Rose. The tour rounds out a stellar 2022 for Afrojack, which kicked off with his fourth GRAMMY nomination, this time for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his inspiring dance pop crossover summer song “Hero,” with longtime friend David Guetta.

Additionally, Afrojack signed his new venture with Universal Music Group and released the first single of the new partnership, “Day N Night,” with Black V Neck and Muni Long. More recently, he joined forces with DubVision to release Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix’s official song, “Feels Like Home,” and performed the euphoric progressive house anthem live to a crowd of tens of thousands.

Known for his soulful, indie-folk sound centered on ballads of love and loss, James Arthur rose to prominence after winning the ninth series of The X Factor. His debut single, a cover of Shontelle’s “Impossible,” was released after the final, and debuted at No.1 on the UK Singles Chart. Since then, it has gone on to sell over 2.5 million copies worldwide, making it the most successful winner’s single in the show’s history.

Buy or stream “Lose You.”