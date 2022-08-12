Afrojack And Black V Neck Recruit Muni Long For ‘Day N Night’

Afrojack, Black V Neck, And Muni Long - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

GRAMMY Award-winning producer and multi-platinum selling electronic dance music icon Afrojack and innovative House music duo Black V Neck have combined forces for the hit single, “Day N Night.”

The addictive house track features vocals by Muni Long, MTV’s Global PUSH Artist of the year and one of the most buzzworthy artists in R&B today.

Afrojack, Black V Neck - Day N Night (Audio) ft. Muni Long

“Day N Night” is a powerful, energizing track with a mesmerizing bassline that leaves audiences craving more after each listen. The dream collaboration of Afrojack, Black V Neck, and Muni Long highlights every aspect of each artist’s talent, and in combination with the rhythmic, pounding production, fans can’t help but be transported into the heart of a colorful dance music festival.

Black V Neck have collaborated with Afrojack numerous times in the past, including their collaborative single “To The Floor.” On top of the elite production, Muni’s vocals add a perfect vibrance and life to the track’s already uplifting sound.

Afrojack has produced some of the biggest hits in the past decade, and cemented his legacy as one of the top names in dance music culture. In late July he released his surprise EP Afrojack Presents NLW, an eight track project that returned to his club roots. Earlier in July, he teamed up with R3HAB for their first collaboration in a decade with “Worlds On Fire,” released through Tomorrowland Music ahead of their back-to-back performance at Tomorrowland Belgium.

Virgin Records Germany and Universal Music Netherlands recently announced the signing of Afrojack under a new partnership between the two labels.

The signing of Afrojack and his label, Wall Recordings, marks the first collaborative signing under Universal Music central Europe’s newly launched dance and electronic music hub, which was set up to provide support and amplify success for independent electronic artists and labels within central Europe.