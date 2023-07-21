Aidan Bissett Returns With New Single ‘Sick’

Aidan Bissett - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Aidan Bissett celebrates finding someone who’s authentic amid a town full of pretenders on his buoyant new single, “Sick.” He wrote the track with Captain Cuts’ Ryan Rabin and Benjamin Berger (Walk The Moon, Bebe Rexha)—who also produced—and Ryan McMahon.

In the official video for “Sick,” director Brooke James (Troye Sivan, Tinashe)—who also helmed the videos for “Bloom” and “Out Of My League”—sets Aidan and his friends loose in a scenic, secluded Malibu meadow. While it’s great rocking out with the guys, Bissett grows increasingly aggravated by their escalating antics and drifts over to the one person who stands out in the crowd.

Bissett will launch his first-ever headlining tour on October 13 at Voodoo Room in San Diego. The 20-year-old artist, who has already amassed over 435 million combined global streams with songs like “Tripping Over Air” and “More Than Friends”—will also play Crowbar in Tampa (October 20), Racket in New York City (October 26), and the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA (November 8). The Supernova tour will feature special guest Anna Shoemaker.

The artist tour pre-sale will launch on Tuesday, July 25, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 28, at 10:00 AM local time. Prior to the tour’s launch, Bissett will make his festival debut at Lollapalooza. During tours with such artists as Claire Rosinkranz, Lauv, Valley, ROLE MODEL, and The Greeting Committee, Bissett has revealed himself as a magnetic live performer, thanks in no small part to his genuine love of connecting with the crowd.

“What truly sets Bissett apart is his undeniable stage presence. When he takes the stage, he commands attention with a magnetic energy that is impossible to ignore, said Ladygunn, which caught up with Bissett at a recent Los Angeles show for an exclusive interview.

Buy or stream “Sick.”