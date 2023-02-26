California Indie-Pop Band Almost Monday Gets Its Groove On With ‘Only Wanna Dance’

almost monday – Photo: Shane McCauley (Courtesy of The Oriel)

California indie-pop band almost monday has shared its latest single and first new material of 2023 in “only wanna dance.”

The trio – comprised of singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Farby – released the new track yesterday (February 24) after previewing it on its recent headline tour.

Infectious and upbeat, “only wanna dance” provides an instant earworm – as evidenced by its status as a fan favorite in the band’s concert setlists. “Tie your shoes up tight, we’re gonna go all night,” Daugherty sings in the bright, spiky track. “Til the sun comes up/I only wanna dance with you.”

almost monday - only wanna dance (official video)

The accompanying music video, shot by Jack Revell and Kelly Hammond, finds almost monday traversing through several different time periods and locations. At one point, they don helmets, armor, and uniforms of the Knights Templar as they dart through snowy fields, pausing to take a quick dance break. At another, they shimmy around a roller disco and bowling alley, dressed in 80s outfits.

Prior to the release of “only wanna dance,” the group wrapped up its North American headline tour. The run of dates saw them sell out venues in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City and followed hotly on the heels of a South and North American tour with The Driver Era last year.

Praised by critics for its lively and infectious performances, 2022 saw the band make its mark on the festival scene, with performances at Governors Ball, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, and Innings Festival and wrapped up the year with headline shows in Japan and South Korea.

Musically, 2022 was also a busy year for the trio, with singles like “cough drops,” “sunburn,” and “sun keeps on shining” being shared. The latter track spent multiple weeks in the Top 20 on Alternative Radio – the band’s third song to do so.

Buy or stream “only wanna dance.”