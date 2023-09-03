Ama Lou Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album, ‘I Came Home Late’

Ama Lou - Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BoF VOICES

Vocalist, songwriter, and producer Ama Lou has shared her highly anticipated debut album, I Came Home Late. The project is out now via Interscope Records.

The 15-song set, which includes previously released singles “Silence” and “Caught Me Running,” is the ideal showcase for an artist so incisive and adaptive, crossing genres and moods with ease while it establishes Ama Lou’s inimitable point of view.

Ama Lou - I Came Home Late (Official Album Trailer)

Late on the magnetic, constantly molting “Tokyo Cowboy,” Lou sings, “I wipe my slate clean,” slipping out from one emotional climax in search of another. This combination of personal restlessness and artistic ingenuity bears out across I Came Home Late, which leverages a mastery of different styles and tones to bring light to every corner of a complex human being. Take the way the shimmering pop of “Range 95” communicates, in the context of the album, a hard-won tranquility, or how “Be Well” strips away any trace of clutter, any last bit of artifice, to leave her totally and truly exposed.

Raised in London and committed to songwriting since the age of 11, Ama Lou has emerged as one of the most multi-talented creative forces of her generation. Ama burst onto the scene with her first single “TBC” in 2016, catching the attention of artist Drake who cited it as one of the main influences for his 2018 Album Scorpion.

Her following EPs DDD, Ama, Who?, and At Least We Have This Now positioned Ama as an industry mainstay artist. Few artists could serve as the executive producer of their own debut album—let alone a debut so prismatic—and make its personal and emotional threads tie together so beautifully. In addition to her work in the studio, Lou has directed her own videos as well as served as their costume designer, a vestige of her renowned work in the fashion world.

Buy or stream I Came Home Late.

I Came Home Late Tracklist:

1.Caught Me Running

2. No Safety

3. Car Parts

4. Tokyo Cowboy

5. Played Me

6. Frustrated

7. Bad Weather

8. Winter

9. Range 95

10. YKWYA

11. Silence

12. Patience

13. Real Life

14. Be Well

15. I Came Home Late