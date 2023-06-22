Check Out Amaarae’s Tiny Desk Performance

Amaarae - Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Amaarae delivered an electrifying performance for NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk series. She performed dynamic renditions of songs “Reckless & Sweet,” “Wasted Eyes,” “Disguise,” “Big Steppa,” “Co-Star,” “HELLZ ANGEL,” and the viral sensation “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY,” with the support of the esteemed band The Compozers. Check it out below.

Amaarae is riding a high after the release of her new album Fountain Baby. To celebrate the Interscope Records release, she shared a tantalizing video for her explosive track “Wasted Eyes,” when the album was released on June 9.

Amaarae: Tiny Desk Concert

Directed by Lauren Dunn, the visual captures a scintillating rendezvous that culminates in a brawl between an assailant and the lethal seductress, Amaarae. Brimming with sexual appeal and a rousing celebration of self to the fullest degree, Fountain Baby will undoubtedly solidify Amaarae’s rightful position as one of the premiere artists in the pop arena.

Fountain Baby arrived to large critical acclaim and has cemented her as an undeniable force in the pop arena and beyond. More to come very soon from this extraordinary talent.

A striking global pop offering, Fountain Baby houses a collection of insatiable tracks that exist at the intersection of female empowerment, subversion of gender norms, and a thrilling exploration of female sexuality and artistic self expression—all while centering her West African heritage within a global lens. The project sees Amaarae’s towering talent and visions expanding beyond genre and regional confines, for a truly brilliant and palpable body of work that will establish her as an essential architect in the future of music.

Most recently, Amaarae’s viral song “Sad Girlz Luv Money” featuring Kali Uchis was officially certified Platinum, establishing the young artist as an undeniable force in music and beyond.

A songwriter, singer, producer, and engineer, Amaarae’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary with massive accolades and acclaim already under her young belt.

